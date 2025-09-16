Centennial Resource Developemen a Aktie 121493566 / US71424F1057
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
16.09.2025 03:23:19
Permian Resources Announces Secondary Offering Of 46.1 Mln Shares By Existing Investors
(RTTNews) - Permian Resources Corporation (PR) has launched an underwritten public offering of 46,112,899 shares of its Class A common stock, to be sold by affiliates of Pearl Energy Investments and Riverstone Investment Group LLC.
The company itself will not issue any shares or receive proceeds from the offering. Alongside the offering's closing, Permian Resources plans to repurchase 2 million OpCo Units from certain selling stockholders at the same price as the offering and cancel an equal number of Class C shares. The repurchase is contingent on the offering's completion, but the offering itself is not conditional on the repurchase.
Monday PR closed at $13.24, down 3.36%, and is trading after hours at $13.29, up 0.38%, on the NYSE.
Nachrichten zu Centennial Resource Developement Inc Registered Shs -A-
|
22.07.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Centennial Resource Developement A legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
06.05.25
|Ausblick: Centennial Resource Developement A zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Centennial Resource Developement A stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)