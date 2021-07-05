SMI 11’968 0.0%  SPI 15’393 0.0%  Dow 34’786 0.4%  DAX 15’662 0.1%  Euro 1.0941 0.2%  EStoxx50 4’087 0.1%  Gold 1’791 0.3%  Bitcoin 31’064 -4.5%  Dollar 0.9218 0.1%  Öl 76.9 1.2% 
05.07.2021 18:09:00

Permanent License In Greece For Online Betting And Casino To B2B GAMING SERVICES (MALTA) LTD (www.betshop.gr)

LONDON, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- B2B GAMING SERVICES (MALTA) LTD (www.betshop.gr) obtained a permanent license in Greece for online betting, casino, and other games, following a decision of the Hellenic Gaming Commission (HGC).

Permanent License In Greece For Online Betting And Casino To B2B GAMING SERVICES (MALTA) LTD (www.betshop.gr) (PRNewsfoto/B2B GAMING SERVICES (MALTA) LTD)

On the permanent licensing of the Company in Greece, its founder and international entrepreneur Mr. Gabriel Chaleplis, offered the following statement:

"Our efforts are always focused on the responsible and innovative offer of technology services to ensure and satisfy the online market, while at the same time we continue to increase our social footprint, with consistency and respect for society and the Greek state. The Hellenic Gaming Commission has shown professionalism and high co-operation throughout this complex process, and we should all highlight and thank them for that. We understand licensing under the new permanent regulatory framework as a reward for our decision that our Company cannot be absent from Greece. At the same time, we see it as an opportunity to continue our offer for the benefit of online players, society, and the State. We are here with our twenty-five years of experience, and we continue. "

B2B GAMING SERVICES (www.b2bgamingservices.com), a leading force in Europe for 25 years, is the platform and "action space" of the popular and rapidly growing www.betshop.gr, an environment that hosts thousands of betting options for sports betting, casino and games selected from leading international providers, with games that are constantly updated, while the overall gaming experience is accompanied by innovations that enhance the overall value of the services offered, including its unparalleled customer service, promptness of payments and player protection.

The process for the permanent licensing of online betting and gaming providers, began in October 2019 with the institution of the new Law by the Greek Parliament.

The licenses are issued by the Greek Licensing Authority ("Hellenic Gaming Commission"), in accordance with the new law 4635/2019 and the subsequent regulatory framework which "closed" a permanent backlog that existed since 2011, as in this market has been in force since then a transitional temporary licensing regime for online gaming.

The new permanent licenses have a duration of 7 years, the online betting market is open to new Companies, in addition to those temporarily licensed since 2011 who had the right to apply, while the Greek market shows significant dynamics and growth in recent years and is being considered among the most promising globally.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/permanent-license-in-greece-for-online-betting-and-casino-to-b2b-gaming-services-malta-ltd-wwwbetshopgr-301325570.html

SOURCE B2B GAMING SERVICES (MALTA) LTD

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

 

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Ein starker US-Dollar, doch die Amerikaner wollen diesen gar nicht mehr. Warum und ob die FED eingreifen wird, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG. Auch erläutert er welche Auswirkung die amerikanische Währungspolitik auf den europäischen Markt hat.

Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV

Inside

15:32 Vontobel: derimail - Single BRCs entdecken
10:12 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero nach Empfehlung gesucht
05:55 Daily Markets: SMI – Bullishe Konsolidierung unter Rekordhoch / Netflix – Wird das Dreieck gesprengt?
02.07.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Porsche, Varta, Volkswagen
02.07.21 SMI bleibt erneut an 12.000er-Marke hängen
01.07.21 Lyxor: "Greenwashing": Warum grüne Anleihen die Lösung sein könnten
01.07.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 17.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Dufry AG, Temenos AG, Credit Suisse Group AG
01.07.21 Robert Halver: Ein starker US-Dollar – Fluch oder Segen? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Vom Kryptobullen zum Kritiker: Nassim Taleb ermittelt den wahren Wert eines Bitcoins
Jeremy Grantham: Das Ende des Bullenmarkts ist gekommen
SMI und DAX schliessen wenig verändert -- Kein Handel an der Wall Street -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend schwächer
Tesla will autonomes Fahren durch Bau eines Supercomputers vorantreiben
LafargeHolcim einigt sich mit US-Klägern wegen Kuba-Aktivitäten - Aktie schlussendlich tiefer
Chinas Digital-Aufsicht geht gegen Fahrdienst-Vermittler DiDi vor
Glencore-Aktie im Aufwind: Glencore mit Wechsel an der Spitze des Verwaltungsrats
CS-Aktie fester: Credit Suisse holt Goldman-Sachs-Managerin in Vorstand
Sonova-Aktie gibt nach: Sonova-Aktionär Capital Group baut Beteiligung aus
Landis+Gyr-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: Landis+Gyr schliesst Vertrag über Netzmodernisierungsprojekt in USA

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit