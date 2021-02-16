PerkinElmer to Present at Cowen Health Care Conference

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, today announced that the Company will present at the 41st Annual Cowen Health Care Conference on Monday, March 1, 2021 from 12:20 p.m. to 12:50 p.m. ET.

Prahlad Singh, president and chief executive officer of PerkinElmer, will provide an update on the Company and its strategic priorities.

A live audio webcast of the presentation will also be available on the Investors section of the Company’s website at www.perkinelmer.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the PerkinElmer website after the event and will be available for 90 days following.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, has more than 14,000 employees serving customers in 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index. Additional information is available through 1-877-PKI-NYSE, or at www.perkinelmer.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210216005206/en/