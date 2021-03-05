SMI 10’750 -0.2%  SPI 13’470 0.3%  Dow 30’924 -1.1%  DAX 14’056 -0.2%  Euro 1.1125 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’705 -0.2%  Gold 1’698 -0.7%  Bitcoin 44’868 -3.5%  Dollar 0.9291 0.0%  Öl 67.2 5.0% 
PerkinElmer Aktie [Valor: 1010704 / ISIN: US7140461093]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.03.2021 01:24:00

PerkinElmer Prices Offering of Senior Notes

PerkinElmer
115.85 CHF -0.40%

PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE: PKI), a global leader committed to innovating for a healthier world, announced today that it has priced an offering of $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 2.550% Senior Notes due 2031 at an issue price of 99.965% of the principal amount and $400.0 million aggregate principal amount of 3.625% Senior Notes due 2051 at an issue price of 99.999% of the principal amount.

The issuance of the notes is expected to close on March 8, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions. The notes will pay interest on a semi-annual basis.

PerkinElmer plans to use approximately $561 million of the net proceeds of the offering to repay amounts borrowed under its senior unsecured revolving credit facility to fund a portion of the purchase price for its acquisition of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. PerkinElmer expects to use the remaining net proceeds of the offering to repay at maturity a portion of its outstanding €300.0 million aggregate principal amount of 0.600% senior notes due 2021.

The joint book-running managers for the offering are J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, BofA Securities, Inc., and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC.

The offering is being made pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 (including a prospectus) filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC”). Prospective investors should read the prospectus forming a part of that registration statement and the prospectus supplement related to the offering and the other documents that PerkinElmer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the company and this offering. These documents are available at no charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to the offering can be obtained by calling one of the joint book-running managers at the following: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC collect at 1-212-834-4533 or BofA Securities, Inc. toll-free at 1-800-294-1322.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the notes, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc. is a global leader focused on innovating for a healthier world. The Company reported revenue of approximately $3.8 billion in 2020, has about 14,000 employees serving customers in more than 190 countries, and is a component of the S&P 500 Index.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements about PerkinElmer’s intended use of proceeds, including its acquisition of Oxford Immunotec Global PLC. These statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from currently anticipated results, including risks and uncertainties relating to capital markets conditions and completion of the offering. Additional important factors and information regarding PerkinElmer’s business that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements are set forth in the prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement dated March 4, 2021 related to the offering, which is on file with the SEC and available in the "Investors” section of the Company’s website under the heading "SEC Filings,” and the documents incorporated by reference into the prospectus and prospectus supplement. While PerkinElmer may elect to update forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so, even if circumstances change and, therefore, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing the Company’s views as of any date subsequent to today.

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

04.03.21 Vontobel: Erinnerung: Kündigung Bitcoin-Produkt - neues Angebot verfügbar
04.03.21 Weekly-Hits: Globale Energiewende – Neues Greentech-Investment / Airbnb/Booking Holdings – Aufkeimende Ferienstimmung
04.03.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Vifor Pharma AG
04.03.21 SMI beendet Aufwärtstrend
02.03.21 Robert Halver: Steigende Inflation – wie Sie davon profitieren können! | BX Swiss TV
26.02.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Tesla
mehr

 

Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG. Nach einem positiven Start ins Aktienjahr 2021, hat die Dynamik in den letzten Wochen etwas abgenommen, besonders sind Korrekturen in der Hightechbranche zu verzeichnen. Wie man Zinsängste und Angst vor Inflation dennoch für sich nutzen kann, darüber berichtet Robert Halver im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

Robert Halver: Steigende Inflation – wie Sie davon profitieren können! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ministerium: BioNTech und Pfizer üben Rückruf von Impfstoffen - Aktien uneins
Credit Suisse will Bargeld aus Krisenfonds ausschütten - Credit Suisse-Aktie schwächelt
Powell-Rede sorgt für Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen klar im Minus
Vifor Pharma-Aktie fällt zurück: Corona-Jahr 2020 durchwachsen abgeschlossen
US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI beendet Handel im Minus -- DAX schliesst etwas fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich freundlich
ams-Aktie in Rot: Beherrschungs- und Gewinnabführungsvertrag mit OSRAM in Kraft
Euro durchbricht Marke von 1,11 Franken - Höchster Stand seit zweieinhalb Jahren
Square-Aktie gibt ab: Tidal wird von Square übernommen - Square-Aktie schliesst schwach
Novartis unterzeichnet Abkommen mit CureVac zur COVID-19 Impfstoffherstellung - CureVac-Aktie fester
Bitcoin steigt wieder über 50'000 US-Dollar

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit