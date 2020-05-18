Perion Network to Present at the Needham 15th Virtual Technology and Media Conference on Tuesday, May 19

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) a global technology company that delivers its Synchronized Digital Branding solution across the three main pillars of digital advertising - ad search, social media and display / video advertising – announced today that management will participate in the 15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference and conduct virtual meetings on Tuesday, May 19.

The company’s presentation by Doron Gerstel, Chief Executive Officer, will take place at 8:30 AM Eastern Time, will be webcast and can be accessed by using the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/needham96/peri/

