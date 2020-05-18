<
18.05.2020 12:00:00

Perion Network to Present at the Needham 15th Virtual Technology and Media Conference on Tuesday, May 19

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) a global technology company that delivers its Synchronized Digital Branding solution across the three main pillars of digital advertising - ad search, social media and display / video advertising – announced today that management will participate in the 15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference and conduct virtual meetings on Tuesday, May 19.

The company’s presentation by Doron Gerstel, Chief Executive Officer, will take place at 8:30 AM Eastern Time, will be webcast and can be accessed by using the following link: http://wsw.com/webcast/needham96/peri/

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global technology company that provides agencies, brands and publishers with innovative solutions that cover the three pillars of digital advertising. From its data-driven Synchronized Digital Branding platform and high-impact ad formats in the display domain; to its powerful social media platform; to its branded search network, Perion is well-positioned to capitalize on any changes in marketers’ allocation of digital advertising spend. More information about Perion can be found at www.perion.com.

