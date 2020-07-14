Perion Network to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 5, 2020

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global technology company that delivers Synchronized Digital Branding solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising - Ad Search, Social media and Display / Video, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020, on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, prior to the opening of the financial markets.

Perion management will host a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. ET that day.

Call details:

Conference ID: 5917918

Dial-in number from within the United States: 1-888-394-8218

Dial-in number from Israel: 1809 212 883

Dial-in number (other international): 1-323-701-0225

Playback available until Wednesday August 12, 2020, 11:59 PM ET by calling 1-844-512-2921 (United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (international). Please use PIN code 5917918 for the replay.

Link to the live and archived webcast accessible at https://www.perion.com/ir-info/

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global technology company that provides agencies, brands and publishers with innovative solutions that cover the three pillars of digital advertising. From its data-driven Synchronized Digital Branding platform and high-impact ad formats in the display domain; to its powerful social media platform; to its branded search network, Perion is well-positioned to capitalize on any changes in marketers’ allocation of digital advertising spend. More information about Perion can be found at www.perion.com.

