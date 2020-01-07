<
07.01.2020 08:45:00

Perion Network Management to Present at Needham 22nd Growth Conference on January 14, 2020

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ: PERI), a global technology company that delivers Synchronized Digital Branding solutions across the three main pillars of digital advertising - Ad Search, Social media and Display / Video, announced today that management will present at Needham 22nd Growth conference on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York.

Doron Gerstel, Perion’s Chief Executive Officer will host a group presentation at 8:40 AM ET. Mr. Gerstel and Maoz Sigron, Perion’s Chief Financial Officer will be available throughout the day for one-on-one meetings with attending investors.

The group presentation will be webcast and can be accessed by using the following link:

http://wsw.com/webcast/needham94/peri/

About Perion Network Ltd.

Perion is a global technology company that provides agencies, brands and publishers with innovative solutions that cover the three pillars of digital advertising. From its data-driven Synchronized Digital Branding platform and high-impact ad formats in the display domain; to its powerful social media platform; to its branded search network, Perion is well-positioned to capitalize on any changes in marketers’ allocation of digital advertising spend. More information about Perion can be found at www.perion.com.

