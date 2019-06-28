Periodontists Offer Computer-Guided Dental Implant Placement for Patients with Missing Teeth in Waterbury, CT

WATERBURY, Conn., June 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Periodontists Drs. Richard Amato and Michael Kang of Advanced Periodontics and Dental Implant Center of Connecticut now offer new patients in Waterbury, CT with missing teeth predictable dental implants treatment with guided surgical techniques. Drs. Amato and Kang welcome patients for consultations at their state-of-the-art Monroe, CT practice.

Guided implant placement relies upon a combination of technology and the experience of the periodontist. Cone beam CT scanning machines deliver high definition, crisp imaging that give Drs. Amato and Kang improved insight into the bone structure and quality of each part of the jawbone. This assists the periodontists as they strategically plan the dental implants placement process.

Guided implant technology such as cone beam CT imaging and dental implant planning software provide a level of precision that helps the periodontist more confidently choose an implant location. Additionally, guided implant placement speeds up the planning process while delivering exceptional results. Another advantage to guided implant surgery is its predictability, making it a practical solution for busy patients who want to restore their smiles without worrying about endless appointments or foreseeable issues.

Dental implants are considered the gold standard of care for those who are missing teeth. Comprised of three parts, a single dental implant requires only one surgical site. The process to receive dental implants takes about three to six months to complete from beginning to end to ensure proper osseointegration between the dental implant and the surrounding bone. When placed by highly trained periodontists, dental implants have a low failure rate and can last two or more decades with routine at-home and in-office dental care.

In addition to single dental implants, Drs. Amato and Kang also offer implant-supported dentures and teeth-in-a-day full arch dental implant solutions for patients who have multiple missing teeth in Waterbury, CT. Treating patients in the Monroe, Trumbull, Shelton, Danbury and Newtown areas, both periodontists welcome self-referrals from new patients. Appointments are available by calling 203-268-2000.

About the Periodontists

Founder of Advanced Periodontics and Dental Implant Center of Connecticut LLC in Monroe, Connecticut, Dr. Richard Amato, and his associate Dr. Michael Kang, are leading periodontists and dental implant specialists who offer personalized care using advanced technology. He earned his DDS degree from Stony Brook University and his Certificate of Proficiency in Periodontics from Eastman Dental Center at the University of Rochester. Dr. Amato has placed thousands of dental implants. He is the first and most experienced provider of LANAP® laser gum disease therapy in Fairfield County, CT as well as the first periodontist in Connecticut to provide the minimally invasive gum recession treatment, the Pinhole® Surgical Technique. Dr. Kang is a board-certified Diplomate of the American Academy of Periodontology. He completed his residency in periodontology from Columbia University and has published numerous articles on implant dentistry. To learn more about Dr. Amato, Dr. Kang or the services they offer visit http://www.connecticutperiodontist.com and call 203-268-2000.

