Periodontist Dr. Abdullah F. Alkanan Joins PerioWest to Provide Leading Sinus Lift and Dental Implant Care in Eden Prairie, MN

PerioWest and Dr. Andres R. Sanchez are excited to welcome Dr. Abdullah F. Alkanan to the practice. Dr. Alkanan brings years of experience and a passion for periodontics to this Eden Prairie, MN practice. Having participated in extensive continuing education involving the restructuring of the mouth and jaw, Dr. Alkanan will help PerioWest better serve patients seeking complex treatments such as sinus lifts or dental implants.

Dr. Alkanan is a native of Kuwait City, Kuwait. He obtained his dental degree from the University of Manchester in 2010 and practiced general dentistry in both the United Kingdom and Kuwait. He then went on to receive his certificate and master's degree in periodontics from the University of Louisville in Kentucky. He has participated in multiple scientific studies and articles, including peer reviewed journals. Dr. Alkanan has also studied in several continuing education courses taught by some of the world's most advanced clinicians, including courses on guided bone regeneration for ridge augmentation and sinus lifts. He looks forward to providing the highest quality of care for his patients at PerioWest.

PerioWest, a leading periodontal practice in Eden Prairie, MN, offers cutting-edge dental implant placement, gum disease treatments, and bone regeneration techniques. With the education and experience of both Dr. Sanchez and Dr. Alkanan, more patients with bone loss in their jaw are able to qualify for dental implant treatment after receiving bone grafting solutions, such as sinus lifts and ridge augmentation. Having proper bone support is key to implant success. After undergoing bone grafting treatment, patients who were previously not qualified for dental implants can become a candidate.

PerioWest believes in advanced dental technology and techniques and features the progressive PIEZOSRUGERY® technology for completing sinus lift bone grafts. PIEZOSURGERY utilizes high frequency vibrations to cut bone without harming soft tissues. This is advantageous for sinus lift treatment as bone can be removed without harming the sensitive sinus membrane.

Patients looking for sinus lift bone grating treatment or dental implant placement in Eden Prairie, MN can schedule a consultation with Drs. Sanchez or Alkanan. To schedule an appointment at PerioWest, call 952-479-4705 or visit the website at http://www.periowestmn.com.

About the Periodontists

PerioWest is a periodontal practice offering personalized dental care for patients in Eden Prairie, MN and the Twin Cities areas. Dr. Andres R. Sanchez received his Certificate & Master's Degree in Periodontics from the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Minnesota in 2004. He is a Board-Certified periodontist and a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology. In addition, Dr. Sanchez has been involved as a primary author in more than ten scientific papers published in major periodontal and implant dentistry journals. To learn more about Dr. Sanchez and the services he provides, please visit his website at http://www.periowestmn.com or call 952-479-4705.

