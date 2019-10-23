+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
23.10.2019 13:45:00

Periodontist Dr. Abdullah F. Alkanan Joins PerioWest to Provide Leading Sinus Lift and Dental Implant Care in Eden Prairie, MN

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PerioWest and Dr. Andres R. Sanchez are excited to welcome Dr. Abdullah F. Alkanan to the practice. Dr. Alkanan brings years of experience and a passion for periodontics to this Eden Prairie, MN practice. Having participated in extensive continuing education involving the restructuring of the mouth and jaw, Dr. Alkanan will help PerioWest better serve patients seeking complex treatments such as sinus lifts or dental implants.

Dr. Alkanan is a native of Kuwait City, Kuwait. He obtained his dental degree from the University of Manchester in 2010 and practiced general dentistry in both the United Kingdom and Kuwait. He then went on to receive his certificate and master's degree in periodontics from the University of Louisville in Kentucky. He has participated in multiple scientific studies and articles, including peer reviewed journals. Dr. Alkanan has also studied in several continuing education courses taught by some of the world's most advanced clinicians, including courses on guided bone regeneration for ridge augmentation and sinus lifts. He looks forward to providing the highest quality of care for his patients at PerioWest.

PerioWest, a leading periodontal practice in Eden Prairie, MN, offers cutting-edge dental implant placement, gum disease treatments, and bone regeneration techniques. With the education and experience of both Dr. Sanchez and Dr. Alkanan, more patients with bone loss in their jaw are able to qualify for dental implant treatment after receiving bone grafting solutions, such as sinus lifts and ridge augmentation. Having proper bone support is key to implant success. After undergoing bone grafting treatment, patients who were previously not qualified for dental implants can become a candidate.

PerioWest believes in advanced dental technology and techniques and features the progressive PIEZOSRUGERY® technology for completing sinus lift bone grafts. PIEZOSURGERY utilizes high frequency vibrations to cut bone without harming soft tissues. This is advantageous for sinus lift treatment as bone can be removed without harming the sensitive sinus membrane.

Patients looking for sinus lift bone grating treatment or dental implant placement in Eden Prairie, MN can schedule a consultation with Drs. Sanchez or Alkanan. To schedule an appointment at PerioWest, call 952-479-4705 or visit the website at http://www.periowestmn.com.

About the Periodontists
PerioWest is a periodontal practice offering personalized dental care for patients in Eden Prairie, MN and the Twin Cities areas. Dr. Andres R. Sanchez received his Certificate & Master's Degree in Periodontics from the prestigious Mayo Clinic in Minnesota in 2004. He is a Board-Certified periodontist and a Diplomate of the American Board of Periodontology. In addition, Dr. Sanchez has been involved as a primary author in more than ten scientific papers published in major periodontal and implant dentistry journals. To learn more about Dr. Sanchez and the services he provides, please visit his website at http://www.periowestmn.com or call 952-479-4705.

 

SOURCE PerioWest

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

11:30
EURO STOXX 50-Future: Konsolidierungstage
09:56
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf General Electric Co
08:58
Das Brexit-Theater geht weiter
06:11
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Droht ein Rückfall auf die 3.500 Punkte-Marke? / ABB – Die 200-Tage-Linie als massive Hürde
22.10.19
Vontobel: derimail - Unsere aktuellen Multi BRCs mit Partizipation
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.10.19
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie klettert ins Plus - Novartis bleibt auf Wachstumskurs und erhöht erneut den Ausblick
Krypto-Rubel: Russland ist sich über digitale Nationalwährung unschlüssig
UBS mit deutlichem Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - UBS-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab
Biogen-Aktie schiesst nach Quartalszahlen hoch - Biogen will Alzheimer-Mittel zulassen
PIM Gold ist pleite: Was passiert mit dem Gold der Anleger?
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- DAX beendet den Handel kaum verändert -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen fester
ABB-Aktie gewinnt: Umsatz von ABB stagniert - Q3 weniger schlimm als befürchtet
Moody's stuft Nestlé wegen Aktienrückauf herunter
Logitech erzielt mehr Umsatz und Gewinn im zweiten Quartal - Logitech-Aktie dreht ins Plus
SMI pendelt um 10'000er Marke -- DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI pendelt um 10'000er Marke -- DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen uneinheitlich
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt herrscht durch das Brexit-Chaos Unsicherheit unter den Anlegern. Der DAX zeigt sich am Mittwoch unentschlossen. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen zur Wochenmitte verschiedene Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB