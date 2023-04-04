SMI 11'073 -0.2%  SPI 14'491 -0.2%  Dow 33'402 -0.6%  DAX 15'603 0.1%  Euro 0.9927 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'315 0.1%  Gold 2'020 1.8%  Bitcoin 25'516 0.7%  Dollar 0.9059 0.0%  Öl 85.2 0.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Goldpreisrally von Julius Bär skeptisch gesehen - Preisziel wurde nach unten korrigiert
Cathie Wood verkauft trotz der Tesla-Liebe Aktien und investiert in Coinbase und Block
Tesla-Rivale Lucid steht wohl vor kräftigem Personalabbau
Diese Faktoren treiben die Rally bei der Kryptowährung Ripple an
MorphoSys-Aktie: Daten zu Hoffnungsträger Pelabresib sollen früher präsentiert werden
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

05.04.2023 01:22:00

Perfuse Therapeutics Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for Phase 1/2a Clinical Trial of PER-001 Intravitreal Implant in Patients with Glaucoma

This milestone marks transition of Perfuse Therapeutics to a clinical-stage company

SAN FRANCISCO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfuse Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company pioneering transformational therapies to treat ischemia-induced ocular diseases announced today that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has cleared the Investigational New Drug (IND) application for a Phase 1/2a clinical study of PER-001 Intravitreal Implant in patients with glaucoma.

Perfuse Therapeutics Logo

The first-in human single-arm, open label, Phase 1 portion of the study will evaluate the safety and tolerability of PER-001 Intravitreal Implant in patients with advanced glaucoma. The Phase 2a trial, is a patient masked, randomized, sham-controlled study that will evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamics of two doses of PER-001 in patients with progressing glaucoma.

"The initiation of this Ph1/2a clinical trial is a significant milestone for both Perfuse and the glaucoma community as we advance into the clinic with a novel, IOP-independent treatment for glaucoma" said Sevgi Gurkan, MD, CEO and Founder of Perfuse Therapeutics. "The absence of a safe and effective treatment of ischemia in the retina represents a significant unmet medical need and we plan to evaluate PER-001 Intravitreal Implant in other retinal diseases driven by ischemia including diabetic retinopathy, dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion." 

PER-001 is a first-in-class small molecule in a sustained release proprietary delivery platform that selectively targets inhibition of the endothelin pathway. Endothelin is the most potent vasoconstrictor in the human body and is a key regulator of vascular tone. Endothelin signaling is also involved in inflammation and cell death through its receptors expressed in vascular and non-vascular cells. Many studies have demonstrated that the endothelin pathway is upregulated in a wide range of ocular diseases, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

"Multiple lines of evidence implicate vascular dysregulation as a driver of glaucomatous disease progression and that excess endothelin levels play a key role in reducing ocular blood flow. Preclinical studies of PER-001 in relevant disease models, including the non-human primate model of glaucoma, have demonstrated potent and selective inhibition of endothelin signaling, with resultant increase in optic nerve head blood flow (presented at 2022 ARVO Meeting) as well as neuroprotective effects on the retinal ganglion cells", said Phil Lai, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Perfuse Therapeutics. "We are excited to evaluate the PER-001 Intravitreal Implant in the Phase 1/2a trial."

About PER-001 Intravitreal Implant

PER-001 is a novel (NCE), first-in-class small molecule endothelin receptor antagonist. The PER-001 Intravitreal Implant is a 4 mm, bio-erodible cylindrical implant, administered into the vitreous cavity of the eye using a single use, 25-gauge applicator and designed to provide a sustained release of PER-001 for 6 months.

About Perfuse Therapeutics, Inc.

Perfuse Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering first-in-class therapies to treat ischemia-mediated ocular diseases. Enabled by its proprietary sustained release drug delivery platform, the company is developing a robust pipeline of novel assets against validated targets. Headquartered in San Francisco, California and with R&D facilities in North Carolina, Perfuse Therapeutics has established a strong team committed to advancing disease modifying therapies to patients with ocular disease around the world. More information on Perfuse can be found at www.perfusetherapeutics.com and on LinkedIn.

Investor Relations and Media Contact
info@perfusetherapeutics.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perfuse-therapeutics-announces-fda-clearance-of-ind-application-for-phase-12a-clinical-trial-of-per-001-intravitreal-implant-in-patients-with-glaucoma-301790222.html

SOURCE Perfuse Therapeutics

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: UBS, LMVH & Glencore

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

04.04.23 Julius Bär: 12.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Continental AG
04.04.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Lindt & Sprüngli, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
04.04.23 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy haussiert
04.04.23 SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
04.04.23 Börse Aktuell – Droht der nächste Inflationsschock?
04.04.23 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Mit einem kleinen Plus in den April
04.04.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: UBS, LMVH & Glencore mit François Bloch
03.04.23 Alibaba teilt sich in mehrere Unternehmen auf
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'525.49 19.81 DYSSMU
Short 11'755.08 13.95 YSSM7U
Short 12'196.05 8.95 SMIUBU
SMI-Kurs: 11'073.48 04.04.2023 17:31:15
Long 10'636.24 19.29 XASSMU
Long 10'384.91 13.36 A7SSMU
Long 9'968.18 8.91 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

A.P. Moeller - Maersk A-S am 29.03.2023

Chart

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sinkende Leitzinsen - welche Bedeutung hat das für die Planung der Immobilienfinanzierung?
Dogecoin grosser Gewinner - Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum im Blick: Das tut sich am Kryptomarkt
UBS-Chef in Schreiben an Mitarbeiter: "Wir haben die Credit Suisse nicht übernommen, nur um sie dann zu schliessen" - UBS-Aktie und CS-Aktie im Plus
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
ABB-Aktie schwächer: Weitere Investition in die US-Produktion
Relief-Aktie stabilt: Relief beantragt Reverse Split im Verhältnis 400 zu 1
UBS-Aktie fester: Actares stimmt auf morgiger UBS-GV gegen Aktienrückkäufe und Nachhaltigkeitsbericht
SoftwareONE-Aktie in Grün: Brian Duffy wird neuer Konzernchef bei SoftwareONE
Bärenmarkt vorbei? Morgan Stanley sieht Börsen dank Bankenkrise in der letzten Baisse-Phase
Ex-Coinbase-CTO Balaji Srinivasan: Bitcoin könnte demnächst auf 1 Million Dollar klettern

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.