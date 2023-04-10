SMI 11'230 1.0%  SPI 14'648 0.9%  Dow 33'587 0.3%  DAX 15'598 0.5%  Euro 0.9878 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'309 0.3%  Gold 1'990 -0.9%  Bitcoin 26'603 3.8%  Dollar 0.9095 0.0%  Öl 84.4 -0.7% 
Performance Trust Establishes CLO Presence with Key Hires

CHICAGO, April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Trust Capital Partners is excited to announce the launch of a new Collateralized Loan Obligation (CLO) trading desk with the addition of members from the Cross Point Capital team led by Jared Gogek and Alex Navin. The group will expand Performance Trust's presence in credit products by adding in-house expertise in CLOs.

(PRNewsfoto/Performance Trust Capital Partn)

"We feel incredibly fortunate to lift out the collective expertise from Cross Point Capital which will be immediately additive to our platform. This strategic expansion will fit perfectly with our existing success in credit products. It's a big win for our clients," said Eric P. Brown, President of the Institutional Group at Performance Trust.

"We are honored to join Performance Trust Capital Partners, a Firm with an incredible culture built around delivering differentiated service and execution to clients," said Jared Gogek.  

"Performance Trust's client-first ethos made the Firm a natural fit for our team. This combination will bring immediate scale to the CLO trading business, and we are eager to expand the array of asset classes clients can access at the Firm," said Alex Navin.

For nearly 30 years, Performance Trust has partnered with financial institutions to improve their long-term performance through a unique and customized approach. The Institutional Group at Performance Trust is a leading partner for banks, insurance companies, hedge funds, and asset managers that provides superior product expertise and exceptional execution.

About Performance Trust Capital Partners:

Performance Trust is committed to helping financial institutions improve their long-term performance and deliver shareholder value. We are focused on creating unimaginable futures together and offer a unique and customized approach in the financial services industry. For more information, go to www.performancetrust.com. Performance Trust Capital Partners, LLC. Member FINRA/SIPC.

CONTACT: Pamela Shanahan, (312) 521-1690, pshanahan@performancetrust.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/performance-trust-establishes-clo-presence-with-key-hires-301793678.html

SOURCE Performance Trust Capital Partners

