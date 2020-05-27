Welche Anlageprodukte sind für Sie relevant? Bitte helfen Sie uns, Ihre Bedürfnisse besser zu verstehen und nehmen Sie an der 3-Minuten-Umfrage teil. -w-
Performance Kia Promotes Special offers on New Kia Sportage Models

MOOSIC, Pa., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Performance Kia dealership in Moosic, Pennsylvania sells sedans, hatchbacks and SUVs. Among SUVs, one of the most popular models is the Kia Sportage. Performance Kia carries as many as 75 new Sportage models on their lot. Until June 1, the dealership will also be offering special incentives and deals to help move some of its stock.

One of the special deals allows qualified customers to lease a 2020 Kia Sportage LX AWD. The terms of this lease include a 36-month lease term, $209 per month, and $3,658 due at signing. For a more generalized deal on the Sportage, customers can also take advantage of a $2,000 cash back program toward the 2020 Sportage. Car shoppers can also take advantage of a $500-$1000 of loyalty cash if they already own a Kia vehicle when they purchase a new 2020 Kia Sportage.

Customers who are on active duty or are retired from the United States military may qualify for a $400 military bonus toward the purchase of a 2020 Kia Sportage. Another deal that qualified customers can take advantage of is special low APR. This deal means qualified buyers can purchase a 2020 Kia Sportage for 0% APR for 48 months.

The 2020 Kia Sportage with LX trim and FWD can be leased for 24 months at a special rate of $189 per month and $3,548 due at signing. Also, the same vehicle with AWD can be leased for similar terms: $209 per month for 24 months with $3,549 due at lease signing. There is also a 36-month lease offer on the 2020 Kia Sportage LX FWD where qualified buyers pay $189 per month and pay $3,658 at signing.

The Performance Kia dealership can be contacted over the phone at 833-336-1172. Customers who seek to learn more about these deals may also visit the dealership at Performance Kia, 4225 Birney Avenue, Moosic, Pennsylvania, 18507.

 

