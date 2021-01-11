SMI 10’872 0.7%  SPI 13’477 0.4%  Dow 31’028 -0.2%  DAX 13’918 -0.9%  Euro 1.0827 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’614 -0.9%  Gold 1’849 0.0%  Bitcoin 27’772 -18.1%  Dollar 0.8910 0.6%  Öl 55.5 -1.5% 

Perform[cb] Acquires Direct Division of Digital Remedy

SARASOTA, Fla., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perform[cb] announces its acquisition of Digital Remedy's direct division. 

Perform[cb] is a powerhouse in performance marketing, specializing in the cost-per-acquisition marketing model. With more than 20 years of experience in the affiliate marketing channel, Perform[cb] is known for its tenured account management, proprietary technology, and unmatched compliance standards.

Perform[cb] and Digital Remedy have been strategic leaders and long-standing partners in the performance space for decades. Through the acquisition of the direct business from Digital Remedy, Perform[cb] will be bolting on additional capabilities in pay-per-call and media buying that complement their established expertise in all major aspects of cost-per-acquisition marketing. With the acquisition comes the addition of more marketers and partners to Perform[cb]'s industry-leading Network, expanding their portfolio of high-quality offers and traffic. Perform[cb] looks forward to welcoming members of the Digital Remedy team based out of New York City and New Orleans into the Perform[cb] family. 

"We are excited about this acquisition, and look forward to continually expanding our network of marketers and affiliate partners. This expansion of the Perform[cb] marketplace means our marketers will have increased access to an exceptional variety of distribution channels, and our partners will have an even greater assortment of well-branded, top offers to choose from. The Digital Remedy team also brings its expertise in pay-per-call and performance media buying distribution in-house for the Network. We are excited to see how these additions to our business benefit our clients moving forward," says Perform[cb] CEO, Erin Cigich.

Given the two companies' consistent partnership in the performance industry, the acquisition is of benefit to both organizations, as CEO of Digital Remedy, Mike Seiman states, "Performance marketing is what built our company 20 years ago, and as we diversify our offering to focus on growing innovative products in the media execution space, we are fortunate to continue our more than 10-year partnership with Perform[cb]. We look forward to investing more in those products while helping Perform[cb] to expand their direct response offering."

About Perform[cb]:
Perform[cb was founded as Clickbooth in 2002 and grew exponentially through a series of strategic acquisitions; each providing unique performance-based solutions for modern marketers and affiliate partners. Recognized as the #1 Performance Network Worldwide since 2015, Perform[cb] is a distinguished leader within the performance marketing industry. Perform[cb] offers tailored strategies to meet their clients' specific customer acquisition goals on a pay-per-performance model. With the strictest compliance and brand safety practices in the industry, Perform[cb] operates with integrity and holds themselves and their clients to the highest standards.

For more information, visit performcb.com. 

About Digital Remedy:
Digital Remedy is a leader in data-powered technology and services for marketers with a simple belief: create solutions that solve problems. Digital Remedy delivers agencies, advertisers, and publishers the innovation, technology, and customer service they need to make the most of their online advertising endeavors. From audience extension and targeting strategies to campaign optimization and inventory monetization, Digital Remedy provides cross-channel efficiencies to solve any digital marketing challenge.

Press contact:
Ami DeWille, VP Marketing
ami@performcb.com

