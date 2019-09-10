10.09.2019 20:51:00

perfectlyfree® To Launch Vegetable Bites

BOSTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The perfectlyfree® team continues to reimagine how consumers eat healthy snacks by launching Vegetable Bites, a superfood snack filled with real vegetables. Vegetable Bites are a tasty and fun way to eat vegetables and absorb the nutrients that our bodies crave. perfectlyfree® created this new product using its proprietary encapsulation technology to fuse together vegetables and fruit, making the ultimate snack hack.

"We're excited to share this innovation with consumers. Vegetable Bites are a delicious combination of real vegetables with fruits fused together, as only we can," said Colleen Akehurst, CEO of Incredible Foods. "perfectlyfree® is all about providing an easy and delicious way to eat healthy through our one-of-a-kind technology, and this is another great example of what we can accomplish."

perfectlyfree® found the tastiest combinations of real vegetables and fruits, and with no added sugar, Vegetable Bites offer the perfect snack at home, school, work and everywhere in between.  Plus, these new plant-based, non-GMO bites not only make vegetables taste great, but they're also a great source of phytonutrients, vitamins and fiber.

perfectlyfree® is launching Vegetable Bites at Expo East in Maryland. Attendees can stop by booth #9111 to try and pre-order this product as well as the many other healthy, allergy-friendly treats by perfectlyfree®.

Four amazing flavors of this product—Beat Berry, Carrot Mango, Kale Pineapple and Sweet Potato Pear—are available online at shop.perfectlyfree.com starting the week of September 16.

About perfectlyfree®
perfectlyfree®, a brand of Incredible Foods, is a food technology company dedicated to making healthy snacks easier and more fun. Utilizing proprietary encapsulation technology, our bite-sized snacks deliver portable snacks that are as healthy as they are delicious. perfectlyfree's® line of products, including Frozen Bites, Fruit Bites, YO-BERRIES™, and Vegetable Bites, are all plant-based, allergy-friendly and low in sugar. perfectlyfree® products are available nationwide online and in retail locations throughout the Northeast. Learn more at perfectlyfree.com.

Learn how we make healthy eating fun for the whole family by following perfectlyfree®  on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perfectlyfree-to-launch-vegetable-bites-300915454.html

SOURCE Incredible Foods

