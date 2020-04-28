+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
28.04.2020 19:45:00

PerfectGift Announces Rebrand and New Product Offerings

PITTSBURGH, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PerfectGift.com, a leading provider of reward and loyalty gift cards, today announced the company's rebranding and expanded service offerings. PerfectGift has released innovative digital and plastic product offerings that allow clients to quickly and easily reward employees and customers. These dramatic enhancements reflect of the company's vision of a "perfect" client experience and a booming increase in corporate demand.

The new shopping experience has quick filter options to select gift cards by brands, category, price, format or delivery speed. It also provides improved usability and an intuitive interface with more products being added in the coming months. These updates come shortly after the announcement of PerfectGift's new in-house fulfillment center which will offer next-day delivery of fully cobranded reward and loyalty cards to both corporate customers and consumers nationwide.

"This is a big milestone for the company, said Jason Wolfe, CEO, Wolfe, LLC, the parent company of PerfectGift. We've experienced a 300% year over year growth in most key metrics. The new vertically integrated brand demonstrates our commitment to strategically support client recognition and gifting program objectives."

"The knowledgeable operational, technical, and support teams are driven to offer superior service and are confident these new products and technology solutions will provide an even more satisfied client experience," said Richard Corso, CRO, PerfectGift. We are extremely pleased with the progress and even more excited about the path ahead."

Visit https://www.perfectgift.com/ to explore the new website and products offered.

ABOUT PERFECTGIFT.COM
PerfectGift.com provides companies with the most requested incentive and recognition solutions from Visa®, Mastercard®, and American Express® as well as a wide selection of over 500 leading retail merchant gift cards. Experience PerfectGift.com's competitive pricing with the industry's highest level of prompt, professional and personal service.

ABOUT WOLFE, LLC
Founded in 1995, Wolfe, LLC is an innovative Pittsburgh-based investor and incubator. The holding company conceives, invests in and grows innovative financial technology (fintech) and ecommerce businesses. Wolfe's past and current company portfolio include GiftCards.com, OmniCard, Direct Response Technologies, JamboMedia, Sentral, PerfectGift.com, MyCoupons, GiftYa, and Gift Card Granny. The company holds a broad portfolio of patents in the gift card and card-linked offer arena. Find additional details at https://www.wolfe.com/.

 

SOURCE PerfectGift.com

