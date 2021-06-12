SMI 11’849 0.3%  SPI 15’203 0.3%  Dow 34’480 0.0%  DAX 15’693 0.8%  Euro 1.0874 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4’127 0.8%  Gold 1’878 -1.1%  Bitcoin 33’145 0.9%  Dollar 0.8977 0.3%  Öl 72.6 0.3% 

12.06.2021 10:20:00

Perfect World to pioneer digital culture and creative sector in joint hands with partners

WUXI, China, June 12, 2021 /CNW/ -- Perfect World Investment & Holding Group (Perfect World) held a cooperation conference in Wuxi City and inked strategic cooperation agreements with seven enterprises and institutions of different fields on June 3.

Perfect World reaches strategic cooperation with enterprises and institutions.

As a world's leading entertainment group, Perfect World proposed "Creative Thinking" strategy, aiming at breaking the barrier of the real world and virtual world, and combining new types of games with traditional industries so as to empower the development of traditional industries and promote digital upgrade of traditional industries as well.

Under the "Creative Thinking" strategy, Perfect World has made significant achievements in its cooperation with enterprises and institutions, such as implanting scenes of the Qinhuai Lantern Fair of Nanjing Confucius Temple into its famous game "Zhuxian," and the collaboration between its mobile game Chronicle of Infinity and the famous sports brand Peak.

Perfect World CEO Dr. Robert H. Xiao said at the conference that after all the successful cases, Perfect World has been more confident about cross-over cooperation between digital culture industry and traditional industries. He promised that Perfect World will keep exploring to establish a value chain that empowers traditional industries, and incubate more new types of culture content, products, and business models.

In its collaboration with Nianhuawan scenic spot in Wuxi, Perfect World gamified the scenic spots, and brought tourists an immersive experience by combing the scenic spot and the digital world. The move helps the scenic spot to upgrade from service-based economic to experience economy.

"Not only will we explore subdivided fields with partners, but also work as a bridge to promote cross-over cooperation among companies in various fields, so as to achieve common development," said Dr. Xiao. "And we hope to joint hands with our partners to unlock a new track in this 'experimental production' of the culture industry that faces the future," he added.

Perfect World will tailor a whole set of solutions and plans on digital upgrading partners' products based on their requirements. For example, in its cooperation with Shanghai Science and Technology Museum, Perfect World will develop a game to turn the complicated scientific knowledge into visions to help readers understand the scientific knowledge. The Group will also have an in-depth cooperation with China Audio-video and Digital Publishing Association in the field of education and vocational training such as e-sports talent cultivation.

The culture department of Beijing's Dongcheng district, People's Cultural Tourism of People's Daily, a cultural & creative institute affiliated to Tsinghua University, Beijing Dongsheng Bozhan Cloud Computing Technology Co., Ltd., and Nianhuawan scenic spot, also signed strategic cooperation agreements with Perfect World in the brand cooperation conference.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perfect-world-to-pioneer-digital-culture-and-creative-sector-in-joint-hands-with-partners-301311222.html

SOURCE Perfect World

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

11.06.21 Vontobel: Fussball-EM bietet Sponsoren grosses Ertragspotenzial
11.06.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Delivery Hero, Zalando, Zur Rose
11.06.21 Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV
11.06.21 SMI nicht zu bremsen
11.06.21 Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – 10er-EMA hält / EUR/USD – Seitwärtsbewegung am 10er-EMA
10.06.21 Lyxor: Weshalb Unternehmensanleihen mit ESG-Filter eine attraktive Wahl sind
10.06.21 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
09.06.21 Marktüberblick: Merck-Aktie gesucht
mehr

Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

 

Wie steht es um Gold – ist es immer noch der sichere Hafen bei einer Anlagestrategie? Heute zu Gast bei BX Swiss TV ist Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG; und Chief Editor von Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV. Mit seiner über 38-jähriger Erfahrung im Rohstoffbereich analysiert er die Preisentwicklung beim Gold und erklärt im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, warum bei Silber eine Verdopplung des Preises in den nächsten 2-3 Jahren durchaus realistisch ist.

Jochen Staiger: Gold im Aufwärtstrend – wie weit geht es? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Studie: BioNTech/Pfizer-Impfstoff schützt auch vor Varianten - Aktien schliessen im Minus
Meyer Burger-Aktie profitiert: Meyer Burger ernennt Katja Tavernaro zur Nachhaltigkeitschefin
Dow Jones letztlich kaum verändert -- SMI geht auf Rekordniveau ins Wochenende -- DAX gewinnt letztlich hinzu -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Roche-Aktie in Grün: Daten zu SMA-Mittel Evrysdi und zu Venclexta/Venclyxto untermauern Wirksamkeit
ABB hält nach Aktienvernichtung noch 2,1 Prozent eigene Aktien - ABB-Aktie schliesst knapp in Grün
Credit Suisse verliert angeblich im Geschäft mit Hedgefonds an Terrain - Credit Suisse-Aktie kaum bewegt
UBS und DWS offenbar unter letzten Bietern für niederländische NN - Aktien in Grün
Apple-Aktie in Grün: Führungskräftige aus Apple Car-Projekt abgewandert - ehemaliger BMW-Topmanager geholt
Bossard-Aktie zieht an: Bossard erwartet für erstes Halbjahr deutliche Umsatz- und Gewinnsteigerung
VAT-CEO: "Sind für die nächsten paar Jahre gut aufgestellt"

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit