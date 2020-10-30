SMI 9’546 -0.1%  SPI 11’943 -0.1%  Dow 26’659 0.5%  DAX 11’575 -0.2%  Euro 1.0697 0.1%  EStoxx50 2’961 0.0%  Gold 1’878 0.6%  Dollar 0.9165 0.1%  Öl 37.6 -0.2% 

30.10.2020 12:50:00

Perceptive Advisors Closes Oversubscribed Credit Opportunities Fund III at Hard Cap of $1.1 Billion

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Perceptive Advisors LLC, an investment management firm focused on the healthcare sector, is pleased to announce it has completed fundraising for the Perceptive Credit Opportunities Fund III ("PCOF III") at the $1.1 billion hard cap.  PCOF III had a $750 million target and received investor interest that significantly exceeded its $1.1 billion hard cap.

"We are excited to fund life sciences companies with alternative capital to power innovation in the healthcare sector."

Perceptive Credit Opportunities will continue its focused investment strategy in PCOF III, which centers on providing customized, minimally-dilutive debt financing solutions to innovative healthcare companies. "We are excited to continue to fund life sciences companies with alternative capital to power the innovation and commercialization of products and solutions addressing the healthcare markets.  Our focused credit strategy is well suited to the current investment environment and we have a formidable capital base to invest in compelling healthcare companies," said Sam Chawla, Portfolio Manager of Perceptive's Credit Opportunities Funds.

Founded in 1999, Perceptive Advisors is an experienced private and public equity investor of healthcare companies with approximately $8.5 billion of assets under management.  In 2014, Perceptive launched the Credit Opportunities Fund strategy, designed to integrate Perceptive's longstanding investment research expertise and investment capabilities in life sciences with credit-based investments.  With the closing of PCOF III, Perceptive now manages approximately $2.1 billion of capital dedicated to private credit in the Perceptive Credit Opportunities Funds.

PCOF III received capital commitments from a globally diverse group of institutional investors, including prominent foundations, endowments, pension funds, insurance companies, family offices and financial institutions.  "We are proud to continue to build our industry leading platform at Perceptive Advisors and are fortunate to have the support of a great set of global investors to continue our strategy of funding life sciences companies," said Joseph Edelman, Founder and CEO of Perceptive Advisors.

The Perceptive Credit Opportunities Funds are focused on providing tailored private credit financing solutions to public and private healthcare companies across all stages and subsectors, including biopharma, medical devices, diagnostics, life sciences research and digital health technologies. The Perceptive Credit Opportunities Funds partner with small and medium-sized companies to provide capital solutions ranging from $10 - $200 million per investment.  

About Perceptive Advisors

Founded in 1999, Perceptive Advisors is a leading healthcare focused investment firm with over $8.5 billion of regulatory assets under management as of October 29, 2020. Since inception, Perceptive Advisors has focused on supporting progress in the life sciences industry by identifying opportunities and directing financial resources toward the most promising technologies in modern healthcare.  For more information about Perceptive, visit www.perceptivelife.com.

Contact:
Perceptive Advisors
Patrick T. Morrow
Director of Investor Relations and Marketing
646-205-5300
patrick@perceptivelife.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/perceptive-advisors-closes-oversubscribed-credit-opportunities-fund-iii-at-hard-cap-of-1-1-billion-301163799.html

SOURCE Perceptive Advisors LLC

