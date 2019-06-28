|
28.06.2019 04:05:00
PeptiDream Announces New Peptide Drug Conjugate ("PDC”) Collaboration Agreement with Novartis
PeptiDream Inc., a public Kanagawa-based biopharmaceutical company ("PeptiDream”)(TOKYO:4587) announced today a new Peptide Drug Conjugate "PDC” collaboration agreement with Swiss-based Novartis ("Novartis”). Under the agreement, PeptiDream will use its proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS) technology for the identification of novel macrocyclic/constrained peptides for use as PDCs against multiple targets of interest selected by Novartis. Novartis will have exclusive rights to the program peptides for radionuclide payloads/conjugates and certain small molecule payloads/conjugates, for both therapeutic and diagnostic uses.
Under the terms of the agreement, PeptiDream will receive an undisclosed upfront payment, R&D funding payments, and is eligible to receive additional pre-clinical, clinical, approval, and commercial sales milestones, as well as royalties on future sales of any commercialized products resulting from the collaboration.
The long standing macrocyclic peptide discovery alliance between the companies was originally initiated in 2012 and has been extended/amended/expanded multiple times since, including a non-exclusive license to PeptiDream’s PDPS technology in 2015.
[Comment from Patrick Reid, CEO of PeptiDream Inc]
"We are extremely excited to be working with Novartis on peptide drug conjugates, specifically on peptide-radionuclide conjugates, in which Novartis is one of the leading companies in the space. Our macrocyclic/constrained peptides are ideal for the delivery of conjugated payloads, either therapeutic or diagnostic, specifically to the targeted cells/tissues and we believe this partnership has the potential to bring a number of first-in-class and best-in-class therapeutics and their companion diagnostics to patients worldwide.”
About PeptiDream Inc.
PeptiDream Inc. is a public (Tokyo Stock Exchange 1st Section 4587) biopharmaceutical company founded in 2006 employing our proprietary Peptide Discovery Platform System (PDPS), a state-of-the-art highly versatile discovery platform which enables the production of highly diverse (trillions) non-standard peptide libraries with high efficiency, for the identification of highly potent and selective hit candidates, which then can be developed into peptide-based or small molecule-based therapeutics. PeptiDream aspires to be a world leader in drug discovery and development to address unmet medical needs and improve the quality of life of patients worldwide. For further information, please visit www.peptidream.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190627005986/en/
