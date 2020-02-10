10.02.2020 22:25:00

PepsiCo to Present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that Hugh Johnston, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Consumer Analyst Group of New York (CAGNY) Conference in Boca Raton, Florida on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at approximately 1:00 p.m. ET.

PepsiCo logo (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo)

A live audio webcast and replay of the presentation will be accessible at www.pepsico.com in the "Investors" section under "Financial Information / Events and Presentations."

About PepsiCo 
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Contacts:

Investors


Media


investor@pepsico.com 


pepsicomediarelations@pepsico.com

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsico-to-present-at-the-consumer-analyst-group-of-new-york-conference-301002253.html

SOURCE PepsiCo

