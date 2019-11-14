+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
14.11.2019 22:15:00

PepsiCo Declares Quarterly Dividend

PURCHASE, N.Y., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.955 per share of PepsiCo common stock, a 3 percent increase versus the comparable year-earlier period. Today's action is consistent with PepsiCo's previously announced increase in its annualized dividend to $3.82 per share from $3.71 per share, which began with the June 2019 payment. This dividend is payable on January 7, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 6, 2019. PepsiCo has paid consecutive quarterly cash dividends since 1965, and 2019 marked the company's 47th consecutive annual dividend increase.

PepsiCo logo (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo)

About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business.  For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.

Cautionary Statement
Statements in this release that are "forward-looking statements" are based on currently available information, operating plans and projections about future events and trends. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties. For information on certain factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from our expectations, please see PepsiCo's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. PepsiCo undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

 

Contacts:

Investors 

Media


investor@pepsico.com

pepsicomediarelations@pepsico.com 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsico-declares-quarterly-dividend-300958810.html

SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:47
Gold behauptet sich
11:00
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
10:16
Vontobel: derimail - Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:30
SMI dehnt Verschnaufpause aus
09:26
Weekly-Hits: Europäischer Chemiesektor & Facebook
11.11.19
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG, Swatch Group AG, Dufry AG
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sunrise-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Umsatz und Gewinn gesteigert - begräbt UPC-Deal gegen Strafzahlung
Schindler will thyssenkrupp-Liftsparte nicht kaufen
Zurich Insurance setzt sich ehrgeizige Ziele - Aktie dreht leicht ins Plus
Diese S&P 500-Aktien sind bei Anlegern am beliebtesten
Dow schliesst freundlich -- SMI beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- DAX letztlich mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen in Rot
Twitter-Krieg zwischen Elon Musk und David Einhorn: Folgt ein persönliches Treffen?
Bâloise-Aktie verliert deutlich: Kräftiges Wachstum im Lebengeschäft - Prämieneinnahmen gestiegen
Eurokurs fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit einem Monat - auch zum Franken tiefer
US-Börsen gehen kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX: Leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Canopy Growth-Aktie rauscht nach unten: Canopy Growth enttäuscht beim Umsatz und macht mehr Verlust

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen gehen kaum verändert in den Feierabend -- SMI und DAX gehen leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt gab im Donnerstagshandel ebenso wie der deutsche Leitindex nach. An den US-Börsen rückte der Handelsstreit wieder stärker in den Fokus. Die Börsen in Fernost schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB