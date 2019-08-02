|
02.08.2019 15:29:00
PepsiCo Announces Timing and Availability of Third Quarter Financial Results and Conference Call
PURCHASE, N.Y., Aug. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that it will issue its third-quarter (ending September 7) financial results and other related information on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) by posting materials on the company's website at www.pepsico.com/investors.
The earnings conference call for investors and financial analysts will be webcast at 7:45 a.m. EDT that morning. The webcast will be available at www.pepsico.com in the "Investors" section under "Financial Information, Quarterly Earnings."
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $64 billion in net revenue in 2018, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 22 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.
Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business. For more information, visit www.pepsico.com.
Contacts:
Investors
Media
Jamie Caulfield
Carrie Ratner
Investor Relations
Corporate Communications
914-253-3035
914-253-3817
investor@pepsico.com
carrie.ratner@pepsico.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pepsico-announces-timing-and-availability-of-third-quarter-financial-results-and-conference-call-300895667.html
SOURCE PepsiCo, Inc.
