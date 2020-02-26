26.02.2020 15:15:00

PepsiCo Announces Timing and Availability of First Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Conference Call

PURCHASE, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEP) today announced that it will issue its first quarter 2020 (ending March 21) financial results and other related information on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) by posting materials on the company's website at www.pepsico.com/investors. 

PepsiCo logo (PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo)

The earnings conference call for investors and financial analysts will be webcast at 8:15 a.m. EDT that morning.  The webcast will be available at www.pepsico.com in the "Investors" section under "Financial Information, Quarterly Earnings." 

About PepsiCo 

PepsiCo products are enjoyed by consumers more than one billion times a day in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. PepsiCo generated more than $67 billion in net revenue in 2019, driven by a complementary food and beverage portfolio that includes Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker and Tropicana. PepsiCo's product portfolio includes a wide range of enjoyable foods and beverages, including 23 brands that generate more than $1 billion each in estimated annual retail sales.

Guiding PepsiCo is our vision to Be the Global Leader in Convenient Foods and Beverages by Winning with Purpose. "Winning with Purpose" reflects our ambition to win sustainably in the marketplace and embed purpose into all aspects of the business.  For more information, visit www.pepsico.com. 

Contacts:     

Investors                                               

Media


investor@pepsico.com                         

pepsicomediarelations@pepsico.com

;