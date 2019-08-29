29.08.2019 00:40:00

Peppers Automotive Offers Customers Select Inventory for Under $15K

PARIS, Tenn., August 28, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peppers Automotive is a new and pre-owned dealership that is located in Paris, Tennessee. The dealership has vehicles from Jeep, Dodge, RAM, Chrysler, Ford, Toyota, GMC, Buick, Chevy and more in its inventory. There are vehicles of all prices available for customers to shop from at the dealership, including a selection for under $15K.

The Peppers Automotive dealership makes buying a vehicle an easy process for all of its customers no matter what the set budget is. Customers who have a budget of $15,000 or lower will be able to find a vehicle that easily fits within their budget while still being in good condition. Whether they are looking for a sedan, SUV, a vehicle with AWD, a specific model year Peppers Automotive is sure to have a model for each shopper.

Searching for a specific vehicle type is easy on the dealership's website. Customers can refine their search by applying the different available filters that are found on the inventory page.

The dealership's finance department is available to all customers with approved credit, including those who purchase a vehicle for under $15,000. Filling out the online pre-approval for financing form will help to make the car-buying process move along smoothly.

The Peppers Automotive dealership is located on East Wood St in Paris and is open regularly Monday through Saturday. Customers can contact the dealership by calling 877-556-9745.

SOURCE Peppers Automotive

28.08.19
Silber glänzt mehr als Gold
28.08.19
Vontobel: Tracker-Zertifikate auf den Alternative Proteins Basket - nur noch bis morgen in Zeichnung!
28.08.19
Julius Bär Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Uber Technologies Inc
28.08.19
SMI-Anleger setzen auf Zinssenkungen
28.08.19
Daily Markets: Euro Stoxx 50 – Ein verlorenes halbes Jahr / LafargeHolcim – Es wird zunehmend brenzliger
27.08.19
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel
26.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
28.08.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im August 2019
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
BX Swiss TV: Überraschung beim G7-Gipfel

Deshalb büsst der Franken zum Dollar ein
Forbes übt herbe Kritik: Hat Tesla als Aktiengesellschaft komplett versagt?
Analysten rechnen damit, dass die US-Notenbank fünf weitere Zinssenkungen vornimmt
Pfund im Abwärtstaumel: Johnson will Parlament beurlauben
SNB interveniert - Kommt als nächstes eine Zinssenkung in der Schweiz?
US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten -- SMI und DAX gehen höher in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen vorwiegend erholt
Santhera-Aktie zweistellig im Plus: Positive Resultate mit Vamorolone bei Duchenne-Muskeldystrophie
Was bezweckt Facebook tatsächlich mit der Kryptowährung Libra
Wall Street schlussendlich höher -- SMI letztlich tiefer -- DAX geht leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen

Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt standen am Mitwoch die Vorzeichen auf rot. Die Wall Street konnte Gewinne verbuchen. In Fernost fanden die Indizes keine gemeinsame Richtung.

