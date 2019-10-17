+++ US vs. China: Das könnten die Gewinner aus dem Handelskonflikt werden! Jetzt zum Webinar am 21.10. anmelden! +++ -w-
17.10.2019 19:34:00

Pep Boys to Sponsor Toys for Tots

Pep Boys has announced it is now a national sponsor of Toys for Tots, the program run by U.S. Marines which brings the joy of the holiday season to less fortunate children. Starting Nov. 4, the well-recognized Toys for Tots donation bins will be in service waiting areas of Pep Boys locations throughout the country where customers can donate new, unwrapped toys. Pep Boys corporate offices and distribution centers will also have bins so the Company’s 22,000 employees can also participate. Customers who bring a Toys for Tots donation to Pep Boys this holiday season will receive 25%1 off their purchase of parts, accessories, or service as a thank you for their generosity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191017005794/en/

Toys for Tots collection bins will be placed in nearly 1,000 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Customers who donate can receive a discount on parts, accessories or service. (Photo: Business Wire)

Toys for Tots collection bins will be placed in nearly 1,000 locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Customers who donate can receive a discount on parts, accessories or service. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Pep Boys has long been a part of our local communities and a supporter of our nation’s military. As a national service network, a partnership with the Marine Toys for Tots Program was a perfect fit to contribute to the community and bring joy to children during the holiday season,” said Brian Kaner, CEO-Service. "We know our employees, customers, and neighbors will give generously to this much-loved tradition, and we’re looking forward to helping to make the holidays happy for children in need.”

"We’re pleased to welcome Pep Boys as a National Corporate Sponsor of the 2019 Marine Toys for Tots Program. Having toy collection bins in their nearly 1,000 locations across the country will provide an opportunity for even more donors to find a location in their neighborhood to assist children-in-need,” said Ted Silvester, Vice President-Marketing and Development, Toys for Tots and Colonel, USMC (Ret). "Pep Boys community service efforts certainly align with those the Marine Corps has promoted for over 72 years through our Toys for Tots Program and their support will enable us to fulfill the Christmas holiday dreams of less fortunate children.”

As a corporate sponsor, Pep Boys has committed a $25,000 donation and, over the next two months, employees will work with dedicated U.S. Marines and Toys for Tots volunteers in their areas to collect and distribute toys. Pep Boys teams will be holding local donation drives and events, including car shows and cruise-ins where admission will include a Toys for Tots donation.

Pep Boys is part of Icahn Automotive, which, together with national and regional service providers such as AAMCO, Precision Tune, and RPM Automotive, comprises one of the nation’s largest service networks. Icahn Automotive has invested in growing its service model through acquisition and the improvement of existing locations and a focus on people, programs, training and technology.

About Pep Boys

Since 1921, Pep Boys has been one of the nation's leading automotive aftermarket chains, providing premium tires; automotive maintenance and repair; premium-brand parts and expert advice for the do-it-yourselfer; commercial auto parts delivery; and fleet maintenance and repair to customers across the U.S. Pep Boys operates more than 9,000 service bays in approximately 1,000 locations in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and the Pep Boy Mobile Crew service trailer, which offers automotive maintenance on location. Customers can find the nearest location by calling 1-800-PEP BOYS (1-800-737-2697), by visiting www.pepboys.com, or following Pep Boys on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About Icahn Automotive

Icahn Automotive Group LLC (Icahn Automotive) was formed by its parent, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP), to invest in and operate businesses involved in aftermarket parts distribution and service. Our businesses have a singular focus: provide premium automotive parts and services at a great value. Icahn Automotive today consists of Pep Boys® automotive aftermarket retail and service chain, Auto Plus® automotive aftermarket parts distributor, Precision Tune Auto Care® owned and franchised automotive service centers, and AAMCO Total Auto Care franchised service centers. The Company also is the licensor of Cottman Transmission and operates under several local brands. The businesses of Icahn Automotive total over 22,000 employees, over 2,000 company-owned and franchise locations, and 25 distribution centers throughout the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit IcahnAutomotive.com.

1 Limit one coupon per customer. Must surrender coupon. Not valid on tires, wheels, alignments, oil, antifreeze, refrigerant, electronics, gift cards, special orders, commercial or fleet purchases. Not valid in combination with any other discounts or promotions. Service maintains a maximum savings limit of $25.

