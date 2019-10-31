+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
31.10.2019 21:22:00

Pep Boys to Make Second Annual Contribution to Support Veterans Through Progressive’s Keys to Progress Program

For the second consecutive year, Pep Boys and Icahn Automotive Group (Icahn Automotive) will support veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families as an affiliate of Progressive’s Keys to Progress® program, which on November 7 will present refurbished vehicles to more than 100 veterans in over 60 locations. In addition to their extensively updated vehicles, recipients will drive away with a $300 gift card that can be redeemed when their vehicles need recommended maintenance at any of the approximately 1,000 Pep Boys locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

(Anzeige)Passende neue Barrier Reverse Convertibles

Basiswert Valor Barriere in % Coupon in %
Alibaba Group Hldg. / Amazon.com Inc. / Zalando SE 50416225 60.00 % 15.00 %
Amazon.com Inc. / Apple Inc. / Alphabet Inc. (A) / Microsoft Corp. 50548769 55.00 % 9.00 %
Hugo Boss AG (Vz) / L"Oréal S.A. / LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE 50548770 55.00 % 8.20 %

"We are proud to support Progressive’s Keys to Progress program again and make a positive impact on the lives of deserving veterans and their families,” said Brian Kaner, CEO-Service, Icahn Automotive. "We respect the sacrifices that every member of the military has made, including many of our employees, and thank them for their service to our country.”

Pep Boys will have representation at each of the local Keys to Progress events on November 7 to personally present the company’s packages, each including the gift card, roadside emergency kit and other items. In addition, Pep Boys Mobile Crew, a team of trained professional technicians who provide on-location maintenance and repair services, will help with final preparation of the vehicles being presented to recipients during the Keys to Progress event at Progressive’s campus in Mayfield Village, Ohio. Joining Pep Boys Mobile Crew will be partner Shell TapUp, a mobile fueling service that delivers Shell quality fuels and cleaning direct to vehicles for businesses and consumers, which will provide recipients their first tank of gas before driving away. Pep Boys offers a 10-percent discount* on automotive service and parts to all active, reserve and retired military personnel, and is a proud employer of veterans and reserve members of the military.

Progressive’s Keys to Progress program provides reliable transportation to help military veterans and their families move forward in life. With this year’s nationwide event, the program will have provided more than 700 refurbished vehicles to veterans and veteran organizations.

About Pep Boys

Since 1921, Pep Boys has been one of the nation's leading automotive aftermarket chains, providing premium tires; automotive maintenance and repair; premium-brand parts and expert advice for the do-it-yourselfer; commercial auto parts delivery; and fleet maintenance and repair to customers across the U.S. Pep Boys operates more than 9,000 service bays in approximately 1,000 locations in 35 states and Puerto Rico, and the Pep Boy Mobile Crew service trailer, which offers automotive maintenance on location. Customers can find the nearest location by calling 1-800-PEP BOYS (1-800-737-2697), by visiting www.pepboys.com, or following Pep Boys on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

About Icahn Automotive

Icahn Automotive Group LLC (Icahn Automotive) was formed by its parent, Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ: IEP), to invest in and operate businesses involved in aftermarket parts distribution and service. Our businesses have a singular focus: provide premium automotive parts and services at a great value. Icahn Automotive today consists of Pep Boys® automotive aftermarket retail and service chain, Auto Plus® automotive aftermarket parts distributor, Precision Tune Auto Care® owned and franchised automotive service centers, and AAMCO Total Auto Care franchised service centers. The Company also is the licensor of Cottman Transmission and operates under several local brands. The businesses of Icahn Automotive total over 22,000 employees, over 2,000 company-owned and franchise locations, and 25 distribution centers throughout the US, Canada, and Puerto Rico. For more information, visit IcahnAutomotive.com.

*Restrictions apply; visit www.PepBoys.com/customer-care/policies/military-discount for details.

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack Inc.mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack Inc.mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Gold steigt trotz überraschend falkenhafter Fed
09:50
Vontobel: derimail - Eine Möglichkeit am Boom des Standorts Flughafen Zürich teilzunehmen
08:04
Weekly Hits: Europäische Industrieaktien & Tesla
30.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Costco Wholesale Corp, Walmart Inc, Best Buy Co Inc
30.10.19
SMI schnuppert weiter Höhenluft
28.10.19
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
28.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11:35
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
25.10.19
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die globale Disruption auf Small-Cap-Aktien aus?
22.10.19
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
mehr
SMI mit Allzeithoch: Zahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack Inc. 0.00 0.00% Pep Boys-Manny Moe & Jack Inc.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie schwächer: Novartis erleidet Rückschlag mit Gentherapie Zolgensma - FDA stoppt Studie
Unsicherheitsfaktoren weltweit: Anleger flüchten aus dem Aktienmarkt
ABB erhält Grossauftrag für Offshore-Windpark in Grossbritannien
US-Notenbank Fed senkt Leitzins und sendet Signal für Zinspause
Credit Suisse verdoppelt Gewinn im dritten Quartal - Credit Suisse-Aktie dennoch leichter
Swiss Re-Aktie leichter: Swiss Re schreibt nach neun Monaten einen Gewinn - Aktienrückkauf wird nicht durchgeführt
Drei Kameras für das neue iPhone: Warum Apple auf Nostalgie setzt
US-Zinsentscheid im Blick: Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI geht mit roten Vorzeichen aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Apple-Aktie gewinnt: Apple meldet Gewinn- und Umsatzzuwachs
Wall Street tiefer -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX zum Börsenschluss knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street tiefer -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX zum Börsenschluss knapp im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Die Wall Street zeigt sich mit roten Vorzeichen. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag auf rotem Terrain. Der DAX präsentierte sich schwächer. Die Börsen in Asien zeigten sich am Donnerstag ohne gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB