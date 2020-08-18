18.08.2020 02:00:00

Peopletrail® Introduces a new AI-Powered Social Media Background Screening Product

DRAPER, Utah, Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Peopletrail®, a leading US-based consumer reporting agency, providing advanced background checks and pre-employment screening solutions globally, announces a new AI-powered social media background screening product for small and medium-sized businesses.

As a leading consumer reporting firm, Peopletrail makes ordering a background check more secure, accessible, and flexible for our clients. Peopletrail's AI-powered software tool examines employees and candidates who have exhibited undesirable behavior online. This new system analyzes both text and images from a subject's social media profiles.

Almost every candidate you come across will have a sizable imprint on social media. Usually, this appears in the form of a variety of accounts over several platforms, such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and many more. These social media accounts serve as a valuable resource for gaining information about an applicant's attitude, beliefs, and behavior. You can learn a lot about checking a candidate's social media activity.

The sheer depth of this information makes it necessary to use the services of a background screening company like Peopletrail. It can be difficult, and in some situations even illegal, to dig for information about a potential candidate and base hiring decisions on that information. It can be very easy to violate state and/or federal laws if you are unaware of compliance rules and regulations.

Professional background screening services, like Peopletrail, can help you navigate the compliance landscape while attaining necessary and relevant information about a candidate's behavior and beliefs.

For more information about Peopletrail's Social Media Screening product, please visit:
http://www.peopletrail.com/social-media-background-check/

About Peopletrail®
Peopletrail is a leading provider of pre-employment screening, criminal background checks, tenant screening, drug screening, ATS integration, & corporate security solutions. Oracle Gold Partner & PBSA accredited, only Peopletrail® combines superior customer service through dedicated account managers with e琀cient, state-of-the-art technology integration to deliver on-demand, accurate and timely consumer reporting results

To learn more:

Phone: (801) 307-4100
Email: support@peopletrail.com
Website: http://www.Peopletrail.com
Address: 65 E Wadsworth Park Dr, Suite 102, Draper, UT 84020

 

SOURCE Peopletrail

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 57.12
2.33 %
Lonza Grp 566.60
2.02 %
Sika 210.60
1.54 %
Givaudan 3’804.00
1.52 %
Roche Hldg G 315.10
1.42 %
Swiss Re 72.68
-0.55 %
UBS Group 11.14
-0.67 %
The Swatch Grp 200.80
-0.89 %
CS Group 10.31
-1.20 %
Zurich Insur Gr 339.20
-1.42 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17.08.20
Tracking the Economy in Real Time
17.08.20
Vontobel: Unternehmen aus der Reise- und Unterhaltungsindustrie mit Aufholbedarf?
17.08.20
SMI-Anleger wieder etwas skeptischer
17.08.20
Zwischen Hoffen und Bangen
14.08.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Dufry, Flughafen Zuerich
13.08.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 24.50% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Tesla Inc, NIO Inc, Alphabet Inc
11.08.20
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.20
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
11.08.20
Schroders: How private equity co-investments can accelerate investor returns following a crisis
10.08.20
Schroders: Was sind die langfristigen Aussichten für Investments im Gesundheitswesen?
mehr
USA: Marktbewertung & Präsidentenwahl im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wie entwickelt sich der Bitcoin-Kurs? Kryptowährung könnte Seitwärtsbewegung fortsetzen
Apple-Aktiensplit zum Monatsende: Folgen für den Dow Jones-Index
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Dow schliesst schwächer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Roche-Aktie legt zu: Tochter Genentech erhält Zulassung für Enspryng in den USA
Produktionskürzungen verringert: Wie OPEC und Verbündete den Ölpreis und die Rohölproduktion begünstigen wollen
US-Dollar schwach: Analyst sieht "Crash-Risiko" für den Greenback
Microsoft- und Twitter-Aktie fester: Trump erhöht Zeitdruck für Verkauf des US-Geschäfts von TikTok
Beyond Meat-Aktie aktuell: Beyond Meat mit Abschlägen
Kritik an Aktienausgaben: Wieso Anleger durch den Kauf von Unternehmensanteilen benachteiligt werden können

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schliesst schwächer -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel mit Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Zum Wochenstart zeigten sich die US-Börsen uneinheitlich. Die heimischen Märkte sowie der deutsche Leitindex konnten am Montag zulegen. Die asiatischen Märkte fanden zum Wochenstart keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB