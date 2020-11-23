SMI 10’496 0.1%  SPI 13’018 0.1%  Dow 29’263 -0.8%  DAX 13’137 0.4%  Euro 1.0803 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’468 0.5%  Gold 1’870 0.2%  Bitcoin 16’968 4.4%  Dollar 0.9110 0.0%  Öl 45.1 2.2% 

+++ Was bedeutet der "perfekte Sturm" aus Zentralbankmaßnahmen und wirtschaftlichen Turbulenzen für den Goldpreis? +++ -w-
23.11.2020 02:00:00

PeopleStrong Wins Big at the 6th Annual HR Vendors of the Year Awards

SINGAPORE, Nov. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleStrong, Asia's leading HR Tech provider, announced today that Human Resources Online has named the organisation as the Best HR Management System and Best Applicant Tracking Software (Gold) in Human Resources Online's 6th Annual HR Vendors of the Year Awards. The HR Vendors of the Year Awards recognises leading solution providers that address HR practitioners' various requirements and help them perform their tasks at an optimum level.

PeopleStrong-HRVendors of the year 2020

Speaking on the occasion, Ankur Sehgal, Regional Director-APAC, PeopleStrong said, "Driving innovation amidst limited resources and budget constraints remains a key challenge for the HR function in Asia Pacific enterprises. Our distinction as a leader in the 6th annual HR Vendors of the Year reflects our continuous commitment in helping drive digital transformation that helps accelerate organisations' HR strategy."

As the complete human resource management system that helps organisations in Asia Pacific experience the power of the New Code of Work, PeopleStrong's Alt's Worklife helps transform human capital management through a unified platform, which allows HR to manage the entire employee lifecycle in a hassle-free manner. Meanwhile, Alt Recruit, its end-to-end cloud-based applicant tracking system automates the recruitment process and effectively brings together all the key stakeholders in the hiring process – recruiters, hiring managers, candidates and vendors, all on one portal.

PeopleStrong is the one of the largest and fastest-growing Work and HR Tech company in Asia that currently serves over 350+ enterprises & is used by more than 1 Million users. PeopleStrong has a product suite that provides comprehensive end-to-end solutions to all HR needs.

This huge recognition has come amidst the backdrop of the COVID-19 crisis, which has been challenging HR teams and forcing them to leverage creative digital solutions as they revamp HR strategies and practices, in line with the new way of work.

About PeopleStrong

PeopleStrong's mission focuses on designing work-life for tomorrow. We create digital tools that
enable companies and their employees to collaborate in the simplest, most connected, and delightful ways for optimal and impactful growth. We have enriched the experience of over 1 Million+ users and 350+ customers across the globe.

Contact :
Adrian Tan
+65-9852-3746
Adrian.tan@peoplestrong.com

 

 

PeopleStrong Logo (PRNewsfoto/PeopleStrong)

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

SGS 2’670.00
1.06 %
Sika 237.80
0.93 %
CieFinRichemont 75.82
0.90 %
Swiss Re 81.86
0.74 %
Novartis 79.61
0.64 %
Roche Hldg G 304.70
-0.31 %
Nestle 103.68
-0.42 %
Part Grp Hldg 940.00
-0.70 %
Lonza Grp 577.00
-1.06 %
ABB 24.25
-1.18 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

20.11.20
Oil: Supply-Demand Dynamics as Vaccines Emerge
20.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 15.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Air France - KLM, Lufthansa
20.11.20
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV
20.11.20
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
20.11.20
SMI-Anleger rücken zur Seitenlinie
20.11.20
Daily Markets: EuroStoxx 50 – Neuer Kursrückgang? / EUR/USD – Über 10er-EMA weiter ansteigend
19.11.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (72.5%) auf Swiss Re AG
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.11.20
Schroders: Vorrangige Infrastrukturanleihen ggü. festverzinsliche Anleihen: Welche Option birgt für Anleger weniger Herausforderungen?
11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
mehr
BX Swiss stellt sich vor: regservices.ch – das Beraterregister | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche: US-Notfallzulassung für Antikörper-COVID-Cocktail von Partner Regeneron
US-Justizministerium fängt Coins ab nach milliardenschwerer Bitcoin-Transaktion
Bill Ackman rechnet trotz Impfstoffhoffnung mit Marktabschwung
Welche Bankenwerte im Jahr 2021 als Gewinner gesehen werden
"Zombie"-BTC: Bitcoin im Wert von 15 Millionen US-Dollar bewegen sich plötzlich nach zehn Jahren
Weshalb der Euro zu Dollar und Franken auf der Stelle tritt
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 47: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
KW 47: Das sind die Tops und Flops im DAX
Milliardendeal voraus: Zurich bestätigt Gespräche zur Übernahme von MetLife-Sparte P&C
Amazon-Aktie zu teuer? Einige US-Titel könnten sich für Anleger als Alternative erweisen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht kaum verändert ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst fester -- Us-Börsen mit Abschlägen -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam vor dem Wochenende kaum vom Fleck, während die deutschen Börsen zulegen konnten. Die Wall Street zeigte sich am Freitag zurückhaltend. Die asiatischen Börsen hatten derweil an die uneinheitliche Entwicklung vom Donnerstag angeknüpft.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit