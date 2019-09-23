+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
23.09.2019 16:30:00

PeopleScout Named a Leader on HRO Today's RPO Baker's Dozen

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company and leading global provider of talent solutions, has been recognized as an Enterprise RPO Leader on HRO Today's 2019 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction Ratings. PeopleScout was also ranked as a Healthcare RPO Leader on this year's survey.

(PRNewsfoto/PeopleScout)

"Thank you to our clients for their continued support. We are honored to again be ranked an Enterprise RPO Leader," said PeopleScout President Taryn Owen. "At PeopleScout, we are inspired to find, engage and deliver the best talent for our clients. This recognition supports the work that we do in partnership with our clients to achieve what's next in talent acquisition."

PeopleScout continues to evolve its recruitment process outsourcing and managed service provider solutions for the future. With strong rankings on the Enterprise and Healthcare RPO Baker's Dozen lists, three consecutive No. 1 rankings on the MSP Baker's Dozen, the company's proprietary Affinix™ technology and the evolution of the company's award-winning talent advisory solutions, PeopleScout is uniquely positioned to provide innovative talent solutions across the total workforce spectrum.

HRO Today surveys current buyers of RPO services for its Baker's Dozen, which ranks the top 13 RPOs in the industry. Learn more by viewing the HRO Today Magazine website.

To learn more about PeopleScout's recruitment process outsourcing solutions, please visit www.peoplescout.com/rpo.

About PeopleScout
PeopleScout, a TrueBlue company, is the world's largest RPO provider managing talent solutions that span the global economy, with end-to-end MSP capabilities supporting total workforce needs. PeopleScout boasts 98 percent client retention managing the most complex programs in the industry. The company's thousands of forward-looking talent professionals provide clients with the edge in the people business by consistently delivering now while anticipating what's next. Affinix™, PeopleScout's proprietary talent acquisition platform, empowers faster engagement with the best talent through an AI-driven, consumer-like candidate experience with one-point ATS and VMS integration and single sign-on. Leveraging the power of data gleaned from engaging millions of candidates and contingent associates every year, PeopleScout enhances talent intelligence for clients across more than 70 countries with headquarters in Chicago, Sydney and London and global delivery centers in Charlotte, Toronto, Montreal, Bristol, Krakow, Gurgaon and Bangalore. For more information about PeopleScout and its Now to Next brand promise, please visit www.peoplescout.com.

Press Contact:
Caroline Sabetti
Global VP of Marketing and Communications
312-560-9173
csabetti@peoplescout.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoplescout-named-a-leader-on-hro-todays-rpo-bakers-dozen-300923269.html

SOURCE PeopleScout

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Gold legt weiter zu, Palladium mit neuem Rekordniveau
11:20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Vifor Pharma AG, Tecan Group AG, Lonza Group AG
09:54
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09:08
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
08:51
Pharmawerte halten SMI in der Spur
06:10
Daily Markets: SMI – Widerstandsbereich hält / Apple – Abwärtskorrektur im Aufwärtstrend
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Franken merklich nachgibt - Franken gesucht
Thomas Cook beantragt Insolvenz - Gewerkschaft macht Regierung verantwortlich - Aktie ausgesetzt
Wall Street leichter -- SMI rutscht ab -- DAX knickt ein -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Meyer Burger stellt sich gegen Wahl eines Sentis-Vertreters in den VR - Meyer Burger-Aktie fällt
KW 38: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Tim Draper prophezeit einen Bitcoinkurs von über 250'000 US-Dollar
SIX Digital Exchange lanciert ersten Prototypen
Bitcoin zum Schleuderpreis: Hier erhielt man Coins für nur 8'000 Dollar je Münze
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk zum inspirierendsten Unternehmenslenker der Tech-Branche gewählt
Deshalb gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street leichter -- SMI rutscht ab -- DAX knickt ein -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt startet die neue Woche mit Verlusten. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Montag etwas schwächer. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Montag mit negativen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB