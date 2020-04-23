|
23.04.2020 22:15:00
People's United Financial Declares Cash Dividend on Preferred Stock
BRIDGEPORT, Conn., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3515625 per share on the Company's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on
June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2020.
People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified , community-focused financial services company with over $60 billion in total assets, offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.
Access Information About People's United Financial at www.peoples.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-united-financial-declares-cash-dividend-on-preferred-stock-301045663.html
SOURCE People's United Financial, Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI schliesst kaum bewegt, aber DAX klar im Plus -- US-Börsen schliessen nahezu unverändert -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Der heimische Markt kam am Donnerstag letztlich kaum von der Stelle, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex deutlich zulegen konnte. An der Wall Street schmolzen die anfägnlichen Gewinne im Handelsverlauf teils vollständig ab, die wichtigsten US-Indizes schlossen nahezu unverändert. Auch an den asiatischen Aktienmärkten überwog am Donnerstag eine freundliche Tendenz.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}