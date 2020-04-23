+++ Crash am Ölmarkt - historische Handelschancen mit geringem Kapitaleinsatz! Jetzt WTI Futures einfach handeln! +++ -w-
23.04.2020 22:15:00

People's United Financial Declares Cash Dividend on Preferred Stock

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.3515625 per share on the Company's Fixed-to-Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock.  The dividend is payable on
June 15, 2020 to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2020.

(PRNewsfoto/People's United Financial, Inc.)

People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified , community-focused financial services company with over $60 billion in total assets, offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

Access Information About People's United Financial at www.peoples.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-united-financial-declares-cash-dividend-on-preferred-stock-301045663.html

SOURCE People's United Financial, Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 52.10
2.52 %
UBS Group 9.20
2.49 %
Adecco Group 39.45
2.39 %
CS Group 7.88
2.28 %
The Swatch Grp 189.60
2.05 %
Swisscom 513.60
-1.08 %
Sika 161.75
-1.16 %
Zurich Insur Gr 288.90
-1.40 %
Nestle 104.70
-1.41 %
Givaudan 3’260.00
-1.81 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:33
Vontobel: Ölpreis auf Rekordtief - Clevere Öl-Strategie gesucht?
16:23
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 12.30% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Cie Financiere Richemont SA
16:20
The Economic Stimulus/Relief-Debt Paradox
14:00
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV
08:13
SMI dank Schwergewichten wieder obenauf
06:47
Weekly Hits: Schweizer Aktienmarkt – Mit Substanz durch die Krise / Nahrungsmittelsektor – Von zentraler Bedeutung
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15:44
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
mehr
Schweizer Aktienmarkt stabil – Quartalszahlen im Fokus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Dufry-Aktie hebt ab: Dufry will mit frischem Kapital die Dürreperiode überstehen
CS-Aktie leicht im Plus: Credit Suisse überzeugt im ersten Quartal mit mehr Gewinn dank Steuergutschrift
SNB schreibt im ersten Quartal Milliarden-Verlust - Aktie zieht an
SMI schliesst kaum bewegt, aber DAX klar im Plus -- US-Börsen schliessen nahezu unverändert -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Börsenexperte sieht Unterschied zwischen Corona-Abschwung und der Grossen Rezession
Wirecard-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: KPMG-Sonderuntersuchung liefert bislang keine Belege für Bilanzmanipulation
Warum Novogratz jetzt Aktien leerverkauft und weiter den Bitcoin unterstützt
Commerzbank diskutiert wohl Schliessung jeder zweiten Filiale - Aktie mit Pluszeichen
Idorsia-Aktie klar im Minus: Idorsia im ersten Quartal durch Corona-Pandemie bei Studien gebremst
Lufthansa macht wegen Corona Milliarden-Verlust im ersten Quartal

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst kaum bewegt, aber DAX klar im Plus -- US-Börsen schliessen nahezu unverändert -- Börsen in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich fester
Der heimische Markt kam am Donnerstag letztlich kaum von der Stelle, wogegen der deutsche Leitindex deutlich zulegen konnte. An der Wall Street schmolzen die anfägnlichen Gewinne im Handelsverlauf teils vollständig ab, die wichtigsten US-Indizes schlossen nahezu unverändert. Auch an den asiatischen Aktienmärkten überwog am Donnerstag eine freundliche Tendenz.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB