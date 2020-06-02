People's United Bank Appoints John Mast SVP, New York Market President

BRIDGEPORT, Conn., June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- People's United Bank, N.A. a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: PBCT) today announced that John T. Mast was appointed SVP, Market President for New York. In this role, Mast will be responsible for the Bank's New York market, including Long Island, where People's United has 68 branch locations, focused on Commercial sales efforts, in addition to oversight of Retail Banking, Wealth Management and Insurance capabilities market-wide. Additionally, Mast and his team will continue to support local communities, investing in programs and services that enhance the quality of life for our local neighborhoods.

"John's extensive knowledge and experience within New York, especially Long Island where we have a strong presence, will deliver much added value to the Bank and its customers as we continue to focus on delivering the best in technology combined with our expert bankers," said Patrick Sullivan, Massachusetts President, EVP Commercial Banking, People's United Bank. "His dedication to building relationships with his customers to better understand their goals and help them formulate tailored financing solutions for the long-term will enhance the customer experience, and we are thrilled to have him join our team."

John is a highly experienced, well-regarded business leader who since 1986 has had an exclusive focus on the New York and Long Island markets. He has more than 30 years of banking experience with JP Morgan Chase & Company, holding various positions of increasing responsibility. Most recently, he held the position of Market Executive, Middle Market & Specialized Industries – Long Island/Queens Region. He was responsible for managing the Middle Market business, including a team and an extensive portfolio of clients and prospects with sales between $20 million and $1 billion.

"I am excited to join People's United at a time of such growth and innovation in how they service customers, and look forward to working with a talented group of colleagues helping to strengthen People's United's already strong market presence across New York," said Mast.

Mast is an active member of the Long Island Community where he has participated in, and supported community development initiatives throughout his career. His current affiliations include Long Island Association, Long Island City Partnership, American Heart Association and United Way of Long Island.

People's United Bank, N.A. is a subsidiary of People's United Financial, Inc., a diversified, community-focused financial services company headquartered in the Northeast with more than $60 billion in assets. Founded in 1842, People's United Bank offers commercial and retail banking through a network of over 400 retail locations in Connecticut, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine, as well as wealth management and insurance solutions. The company also provides specialized commercial services to customers nationwide.

