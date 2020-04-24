PEOPLES FINANCIAL SERVICES CORP. Reports First Quarter 2020 Earnings

SCRANTON, Pa., April 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Financial Services Corp. ("Peoples") (NASDAQ: PFIS), the bank holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust Company, today reported unaudited financial results at and for the three months ended March 31, 2020. Peoples reported net income of $5.3 million, or $0.72 per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020, a decline of 17.6% when compared to $6.4 million, or $0.87 per share for the comparable period of 2019. Pre-provision net interest income increased $1.3 million when compared to the year ago period, the result of average earning asset growth of $166.7 million. Noninterest income increased $0.1 million when comparing the three months ended March 31, 2020 to the same period in 2019 and noninterest expenses increased $0.2 million due primarily to continued investment in our market expansion. The decrease in earnings for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was primarily due to an increase in our provision for loan losses of $2.4 million. The increase in the provision resulted from the application of our allowance for loan losses methodology, and changes in qualitative factors relating to the adverse impact of the COVID-19 crisis on economic conditions.

In addition to evaluating its results of operations in accordance with GAAP, Peoples routinely supplements its evaluation with an analysis of certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as tangible stockholders' equity and core net income ratios. The reported results included in this release contain items, which Peoples considers non-core, namely gains and losses incurred within the investment securities portfolio and gains on the sale of other business lines. Peoples believes the reported non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding its operating performance and trends. Where non-GAAP disclosures are used in this press release, a reconciliation to the comparable GAAP measure is provided in the accompanying tables. The non-GAAP financial measures Peoples uses may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures of other financial institutions.

Core net income, which we have defined to exclude losses or gains on investment securities and gains from other nonrecurring sources, for the three months ended March 31, totaled $5.2 million and $6.4 million in 2020 and 2019, respectively. Core net income per share for the three months ended March 31, 2020 was $0.70, a decrease from $0.87 for the same period in 2019. The results in 2020 exclude a $267 thousand gain realized from the sale of a pool of low-yielding available-for-sale municipal bonds partially offset by a pre-tax loss in the value of our equity securities portfolio of $123 thousand. The 2019 results for the three months ended March 31 exclude a $1 thousand gain in the value of our equity securities portfolio.

NOTABLES

Loans, net growth of $84.9 million or 17.6% annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2020 .

or 17.6% annualized for the three months ended . Deposits grew $38.5 million or 7.9% annualized for the three months ended March 31, 2020 .

or 7.9% annualized for the three months ended . Tangible book value per share improved to $32.86 at March 31, 2020 from $31.68 at December 31, 2019 , and from $29.61 at March 31, 2019 .

at from at , and from at . Tax-equivalent net interest income increased $1.2 million or 6.3% to $19.9 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 compared to $18.7 million for the same period in 2019.

or 6.3% to for the three months ended compared to for the same period in 2019. Provision for loan losses increased $2.4 million or 233.3% to $3.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020 from $1.1 million during the year ago period. The increase is due to a higher qualitative factor related to economic decline resulting from the adverse impact of COVID-19, and, to a lesser extent, the growth of our loan portfolio.

or 233.3% to for the three months ended from during the year ago period. The increase is due to a higher qualitative factor related to economic decline resulting from the adverse impact of COVID-19, and, to a lesser extent, the growth of our loan portfolio. Opened a new community banking branch in Doylestown , Bucks County, Pennsylvania on March 9, 2020 .

INCOME STATEMENT REVIEW

Calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis ("FTE"), our tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended March 31 was 3.50% in 2020, compared to 3.58% in 2019. The tax-equivalent yield on earning assets decreased 19 basis points to 4.25% during the three months ended March 31, 2020 from 4.44% during the three months ended March 31, 2019. The decrease in yield is primarily due to decreases in market rates as the Federal Open Market Committee ('FOMC') cut the federal funds rate three times during the second half of 2019 in response to concerns of slowing economic growth, which affected new originations and refinancing activity, as well as existing adjustable rate loans. During the same period, we experienced lower interest-bearing liability costs due to the decrease in short-term market rates. Our cost of funds, which represents our average rate paid on total interest-bearing liabilities, decreased 13 basis points to 1.01% for the three months ended March 31, 2020 when compared to 1.14% for the three months ended March 31, 2019. In response to the COVID-19 global pandemic and the resulting economic slowdown, the FOMC took aggressive steps to fight a recession by cutting the federal funds rate 100 basis points to a target range of 0.00% to 0.25% during an emergency meeting March 15. This followed an emergency 50 basis points cut in the funds rate March 3. We expect asset yields and funding costs to continue to reprice lower resulting in further net interest margin compression.

For the quarter ended March 31, the provision for loan losses was $3.5 million in 2020, an increase of $2.4 million from $1.1 million in 2019 due to national and regional economic decline that will have an adverse impact on both consumer and commercial borrowers.

For the three months ended March 31, noninterest income totaled $3.6 million in 2020, a 3.9% increase from $3.4 million in 2019. The largest increases were related to fee income from commercial loan interest rate swap transactions which was higher by $0.2 million and net gains generated from the available-for-sale investment securities portfolio of $0.1 million. Smaller increases were recognized from revenue generated from wealth management services and life insurance investment income which were offset by decreases in merchant services, fiduciary activities and mortgage banking.

Noninterest expense increased $0.2 million or 1.2% to $13.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2020, from $13.5 million for the three months ended March 31, 2019. Salaries and employee benefits increased $0.3 million or 3.4% due to annual merit increases and continued investment in our expansion with the opening of two new branches since the year ago period. The opening of the two new branches also contributed to the $0.1 million or 4.0% increase in occupancy and equipment expenses when comparing the three months ending March 31, 2020 and 2019. Other noninterest expense was lower in the current period by $0.2 million primarily due to an FDIC small bank assessment credit recognized.

BALANCE SHEET REVIEW

At March 31, 2020, total assets, loans and deposits were $2.5 billion, $2.0 billion and $2.0 billion, respectively. Loans, net increased $84.9 million or 17.6% annualized from December 31, 2019. The growth in loans was primarily from commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans. Total deposits increased $38.5 million or 7.9% annualized from December 31, 2019 due in part to the addition of $54.4 million of brokered deposits which more than offset the seasonal outflow of retail and public funds deposits. Non-interest bearing deposits increased $4.0 million or 3.5% annualized while interest-bearing deposits increased $34.5 million or 9.2% annualized during the three months ended March 31, 2020. Total investments were $310.7 million at March 31, 2020, including $302.9 million securities classified as available-for-sale and $7.5 million classified as held-to-maturity.

Stockholders' equity equaled $306.1 million or $41.68 per share at March 31, 2020, and $299.0 million or $40.47 per share at December 31, 2019. Tangible stockholders' equity improved to $32.86 per share at March 31, 2020, from $31.68 per share at December 31, 2019. Dividends declared for the three months ended March 31, 2020 amounted to $0.36 per share, a 5.9% increase from 2019, representing a dividend payout ratio of 50.0%.

ASSET QUALITY REVIEW

Nonperforming assets were $12.1 million or 0.60% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at March 31, 2020, compared to $10.5 million or 0.54% of loans, net and foreclosed assets at December 31, 2019. The Company's allowance for loan losses increased $3.0 million or 13.3% in the first quarter of 2020, due largely to the adjustment of qualitative factors in our allowance for loan losses methodology, which reflect current economic decline and expectation of increased credit losses due to COVID-19's adverse impact on economic and business operating conditions. The allowance for loan losses equaled $25.7 million or 1.27% of loans, net at March 31, 2020 compared to $22.7 million or 1.17% of loans, net, at December 31, 2019. Loans charged-off, net of recoveries, for the three months ended March 31, 2020, equaled $0.5 million or 0.10% of average loans, compared to $0.3 million or 0.07% of average loans for the comparable period last year.

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization declared a coronavirus, identified as COVID-19, a global pandemic. In the United States, the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus invoked various Federal and State Authorities to make emergency declarations and issue executive orders to limit the spread of the disease. Measures included restrictions on travel, limitations on public gatherings, implementation of social distancing protocols, school closings, orders to shelter in place and mandates to close all non-essential businesses to the public. Concerns about the spread of the disease and its anticipated negative impact on economic activity, severely disrupted domestic financial markets prompting the Federal Reserve System's FOMC to aggressively cut the target Federal Funds rate to a range of 0% to 0.25%, including a 50 basis point reduction in the target federal funds rate on March 3, 2020 and an additional 100 basis point reduction on March 15, 2020. In addition, the Federal Reserve rolled out various market support programs to ease the stress on financial markets.

As the COVID-19 events unfolded throughout the first quarter of 2020, the Company implemented its pandemic plan and executed various strategies and protocols intended to protect its employees, maintain services for customers, assure the functional continuity of the Company's operating systems, controls and processes, and mitigate financial risks posed by changing market conditions. The Company imposed business travel restrictions, implemented quarantine and work from home protocols and physically separated, to the extent possible, the critical operations site workforce that are unable to work remotely. To limit the risk of virus spread, the Company implemented drive-thru only and by appointment operating protocols for its bank branch network. The Company also maintained active communications with its primary regulatory agencies and critical vendors in an effort to assure that all mission-critical activities and functions would be performed in line with regulatory expectations and the Company's service standards.

Our Asset Liability Management Committee held an interim meeting in early April to review our capital adequacy and liquidity contingency funding plan due to the high degree of uncertainty around the magnitude and duration of the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Company's capital planning and capital management activities, coupled with its historically strong earnings performance and prudent dividend practices, have allowed us to build strong capital reserves. At March 31, 2020, all of the Company's regulatory capital ratios significantly exceeded all well-capitalized standards.

In addition, management believes the Company's liquidity position is strong. At March 31, 2020, the Company's cash and due from banks balances were $35.3 million and we maintained $188.5 million of availability at the Federal Reserve Bank's discount window. The Company also maintains an available-for-sale investment securities portfolio, comprised primarily of highly liquid U.S. Treasury and U.S. agency securities, highly-rated municipal securities and U.S. agency-backed mortgage backed securities. This portfolio serves as a ready source of liquidity and capital. At March 31, 2020, the Company's available-for-sale investment securities portfolio totaled $302.9 million, $236.5 million of which were unencumbered. Net unrealized gains on the portfolio were $9.2 million. The Bank's unused borrowing capacity at the Federal Home Loan Bank of Pittsburgh at March 31, 2020 was $422.7 million. The Company has also participated in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act ("CARES Act"), Paycheck Protection Program, a $350 billion specialized low-interest loan program funded by the U.S. Treasury Department and administered by the U.S. Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") provides borrower guarantees for lenders, as well as loan forgiveness incentives for borrowers that utilize the loan proceeds to cover employee compensation-related business operating costs. Through April 16, 2020, the Company has approved 836 PPP loans totaling $177.9 million. The Company anticipates high levels of customer utilization of the PPP loan program, and intends to utilize the Federal Reserve's Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility ("PPPLF") to meet the funding requirements of its borrowers.

From a credit risk and lending perspective, the Company has taken actions to identify and assess its COVID-19 related credit exposures based on asset class and borrower type. With respect to the Company's lending activities, the Company implemented a customer payment deferral program to assist both consumer and business borrowers that may be experiencing financial hardship due to COVID-19 related challenges. Through April 20, 2020, the Company granted payment deferral requests for up to four months to 180 business relationships and for up to six months to 320 consumer borrowers, representing $288.1 million of the Company's loan balances. Loans in deferment status will continue to accrue interest during the deferment period unless otherwise classified as nonperforming.

The COVID-19 crisis is expected to continue to impact the Company's financial results, as well as demand for its products and services during the second quarter of 2020 and potentially beyond. The short and long-term implications of the COVID-19 crisis, and related monetary and fiscal stimulus measures, on our future revenues, earnings results, allowance for loan losses, capital reserves, and liquidity are unknown at this time.

Summary Data Peoples Financial Services Corp. Five Quarter Trend (In thousands, except share and per share data)





































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31





2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Key performance data:































Per share data:































Net income

$ 0.72

$ 0.68

$ 0.97

$ 0.96

$ 0.87

Core net income (1)

$ 0.70

$ 0.67

$ 0.97

$ 0.96

$ 0.87

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.36

$ 0.35

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

Book value

$ 41.68

$ 40.47

$ 40.08

$ 39.41

$ 38.46

Tangible book value (1)

$ 32.86

$ 31.68

$ 31.27

$ 30.58

$ 29.61

Market value:































High

$ 50.10

$ 53.43

$ 48.38

$ 45.41

$ 46.74

Low

$ 35.60

$ 44.46

$ 42.90

$ 42.00

$ 40.34

Closing

$ 39.74

$ 50.35

$ 45.29

$ 44.99

$ 45.24

Market capitalization

$ 291,820

$ 372,010

$ 334,637

$ 332,885

$ 334,733

Common shares outstanding



7,343,240



7,388,480



7,388,759



7,399,078



7,399,054

Selected ratios:































Return on average stockholders' equity



7.05 %

6.69 %

9.65 %

9.98 %

9.26 % Core return on average stockholders' equity (1)



6.90 %

6.55 %

9.63 %

9.97 %

9.26 % Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



8.99 %

8.55 %

12.40 %

12.93 %

12.08 % Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity (1)



8.79 %

8.38 %

12.38 %

12.91 %

12.08 % Return on average assets



0.86 %

0.83 %

1.21 %

1.24 %

1.13 % Core return on average assets (1)



0.84 %

0.81 %

1.21 %

1.24 %

1.13 % Stockholders' equity to total assets



12.03 %

12.08 %

12.48 %

12.55 %

12.28 % Efficiency ratio (2)



57.88 %

57.63 %

59.65 %

61.15 %

60.03 % Nonperforming assets to loans, net, and foreclosed assets



0.60 %

0.54 %

0.61 %

0.68 %

0.76 % Net charge-offs to average loans, net



0.10 %

0.78 %

0.05 %

0.11 %

0.07 % Allowance for loan losses to loans, net



1.27 %

1.17 %

1.19 %

1.18 %

1.20 % Interest-bearing assets yield (FTE) (3)



4.25 %

4.30 %

4.42 %

4.49 %

4.44 % Cost of funds



1.01 %

1.06 %

1.10 %

1.17 %

1.14 % Net interest spread (FTE) (3)



3.24 %

3.24 %

3.32 %

3.32 %

3.30 % Net interest margin (FTE) (3)



3.50 %

3.52 %

3.61 %

3.62 %

3.58 %



(1) See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures. (2) Total noninterest expense less amortization of intangible assets divided by tax-equivalent net interest income and noninterest income less net gains(losses) on investment securities available-for-sale. (3) Tax-equivalent adjustments were calculated using the federal statutory tax rate prevailing during the indicated periods of 21%.

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)



















Mar 31

Mar 31

Three Months Ended

2020

2019

Interest income:













Interest and fees on loans:













Taxable

$ 20,917

$ 20,103

Tax-exempt



1,031



1,099

Interest and dividends on investment securities:













Taxable



1,548



1,010

Tax-exempt



299



562

Dividends



23



19

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



24



8

Total interest income



23,842



22,801

Interest expense:













Interest on deposits



3,503



3,411

Interest on short-term borrowings



573



813

Interest on long-term debt



205



280

Total interest expense



4,281



4,504

Net interest income



19,561



18,297

Provision for loan losses



3,500



1,050

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



16,061



17,247

Noninterest income:













Service charges, fees, commissions



2,075



1,999

Merchant services income



114



198

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



506



507

Wealth management income



387



377

Mortgage banking income



137



148

Bank owned life insurance income



187



186

Net (loss) gain on investment securities



(123)



1

Net gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale



267







Total noninterest income



3,550



3,416

Noninterest expense:













Salaries and employee benefits expense



7,856



7,595

Net occupancy and equipment expense



3,079



2,961

Amortization of intangible assets



154



192

Other expenses



2,562



2,742

Total noninterest expense



13,651



13,490

Income before income taxes



5,960



7,173

Provision for income tax expense



679



761

Net income

$ 5,281

$ 6,412

Other comprehensive income:













Unrealized gain on investment securities available-for-sale

$ 7,629

$ 2,439

Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income



(267)







Change in derivative fair value



1,036



63

Income tax related to other comprehensive income



1,765



525

Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes



6,633



1,977

Comprehensive income

$ 11,914

$ 8,389

Per share data:













Net income

$ 0.72

$ 0.87

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.36

$ 0.34

Average common shares outstanding



7,379,438



7,399,054



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (In thousands, except per share data)





































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Three months ended

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Interest income:































Interest and fees on loans:































Taxable

$ 20,917

$ 20,804

$ 20,940

$ 20,641

$ 20,103

Tax-exempt



1,031



1,035



1,066



1,109



1,099

Interest and dividends on investment securities available-for-sale:































Taxable



1,548



1,308



1,092



1,025



1,010

Tax-exempt



299



385



411



520



562

Dividends



23



24



19



22



19

Interest on interest-bearing deposits in other banks



24



15



27



15



8

Interest on federal funds sold









45



77













Total interest income



23,842



23,616



23,632



23,332



22,801

Interest expense:































Interest on deposits



3,503



3,905



3,966



3,713



3,411

Interest on short-term borrowings



573



151



83



595



813

Interest on long-term debt



205



308



347



296



280

Total interest expense



4,281



4,364



4,396



4,604



4,504

Net interest income



19,561



19,252



19,236



18,728



18,297

Provision for loan losses



3,500



4,000



700



350



1,050

Net interest income after provision for loan losses



16,061



15,252



18,536



18,378



17,247

Noninterest income:































Service charges, fees, commissions



2,075



2,376



2,161



2,490



1,999

Merchant services income



114



136



182



457



198

Commissions and fees on fiduciary activities



506



519



569



492



507

Wealth management income



387



382



395



370



377

Mortgage banking income



137



143



172



137



148

Bank owned life insurance income



187



188



189



192



186

Net (loss) gain on investment securities



(123)



126



14



(9)



1

Net gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale



267















23







Total noninterest income



3,550



3,870



3,682



4,152



3,416

Noninterest expense:































Salaries and employee benefits expense



7,856



7,686



8,056



8,037



7,595

Net occupancy and equipment expense



3,079



3,104



2,997



2,849



2,961

Amortization of intangible assets



154



173



183



182



192

Other expenses



2,562



2,681



2,843



3,361



2,742

Total noninterest expense



13,651



13,644



14,079



14,429



13,490

Income before income taxes



5,960



5,478



8,139



8,101



7,173

Income tax expense



679



446



991



957



761

Net income

$ 5,281

$ 5,032

$ 7,148

$ 7,144

$ 6,412

Other comprehensive income:































Unrealized gain (loss) on investment securities available-for-sale

$ 7,629

$ (102)

$ 161

$ 2,611

$ 2,439

Reclassification adjustment for gains included in net income



(267)















(23)







Change in pension liability









639



















Change in derivative fair value



1,036



(218)



153



443



63

Income tax related to other comprehensive income



1,765



67



66



637



525

Other comprehensive income, net of income taxes



6,633



252



248



2,394



1,977

Comprehensive income

$ 11,914

$ 5,284

$ 7,396

$ 9,538

$ 8,389

Per share data:































Net income

$ 0.72

$ 0.68

$ 0.97

$ 0.96

$ 0.87

Cash dividends declared

$ 0.36

$ 0.35

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

$ 0.34

Average common shares outstanding



7,379,438



7,388,488



7,394,992



7,399,302



7,399,054



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Details of Net Interest and Net Interest Margin (In thousands, fully taxable equivalent basis)





































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Three months ended

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Net interest income:































Interest income































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 20,917

$ 20,804

$ 20,940

$ 20,641

$ 20,103

Tax-exempt



1,305



1,311



1,348



1,404



1,391

Total loans, net



22,222



22,115



22,288



22,045



21,494

Investments:































Taxable



1,571



1,332



1,111



1,047



1,029

Tax-exempt



378



487



520



659



711

Total investments



1,949



1,819



1,631



1,706



1,740

Interest on interest-bearing balances in other banks



24



15



27



15



8

Federal funds sold









45



77













Total interest income



24,195



23,994



24,023



23,766



23,242

Interest expense:































Deposits



3,503



3,905



3,966



3,713



3,411

Short-term borrowings



573



151



83



595



813

Long-term debt



205



308



347



296



280

Total interest expense



4,281



4,364



4,396



4,604



4,504

Net interest income

$ 19,914

$ 19,630

$ 19,627

$ 19,162

$ 18,738

Loans, net:































Taxable



4.60 %

4.67 %

4.80 %

4.85 %

4.79 % Tax-exempt



3.88 %

3.88 %

3.94 %

3.96 %

3.91 % Total loans, net



4.55 %

4.62 %

4.74 %

4.78 %

4.72 % Investments:































Taxable



2.36 %

2.29 %

2.20 %

2.21 %

2.25 % Tax-exempt



3.10 %

2.88 %

2.93 %

3.20 %

3.17 % Total investments



2.48 %

2.42 %

2.39 %

2.51 %

2.55 % Interest-bearing balances with banks



1.17 %

1.12 %

2.14 %

2.67 %

3.16 % Federal funds sold









1.85 %

2.14 %











Total interest-bearing assets



4.25 %

4.30 %

4.42 %

4.49 %

4.44 % Interest expense:































Deposits



0.92 %

1.00 %

1.03 %

1.03 %

0.96 % Short-term borrowings



1.62 %

2.00 %

2.62 %

2.69 %

2.70 % Long-term debt



2.54 %

2.52 %

2.61 %

2.83 %

3.02 % Total interest-bearing liabilities



1.01 %

1.06 %

1.10 %

1.17 %

1.14 % Net interest spread



3.24 %

3.24 %

3.32 %

3.32 %

3.30 % Net interest margin



3.50 %

3.52 %

3.61 %

3.62 %

3.58 %

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

At period end

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Assets:































Cash and due from banks

$ 22,181

$ 26,943

$ 35,908

$ 26,615

$ 24,364

Interest-bearing balances in other banks



13,146



4,210



5,275



3,347



1,688

Federal funds sold















10,100













Investment securities:































Available-for-sale



302,884



330,478



268,823



261,665



270,384

Equity investments carried at fair value



299



423



297



283



292

Held-to-maturity



7,520



7,656



7,808



7,969



8,162

Loans held for sale



270



986



1,390



831







Loans, net



2,023,155



1,938,240



1,881,090



1,858,799



1,849,602

Less: allowance for loan losses



25,686



22,677



22,392



21,930



22,105

Net loans



1,997,469



1,915,563



1,858,698



1,836,869



1,827,497

Premises and equipment, net



48,619



47,932



47,437



46,468



44,728

Accrued interest receivable



7,283



6,981



6,655



7,303



7,211

Goodwill



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370

Other intangible assets, net



1,411



1,565



1,738



1,921



2,104

Other assets



79,320



69,220



65,200



67,625



68,144

Total assets

$ 2,543,772

$ 2,475,327

$ 2,372,699

$ 2,324,266

$ 2,317,944

Liabilities:































Deposits:































Noninterest-bearing

$ 467,315

$ 463,238

$ 440,582

$ 419,995

$ 432,830

Interest-bearing



1,542,680



1,508,251



1,560,703



1,456,804



1,435,400

Total deposits



2,009,995



1,971,489



2,001,285



1,876,799



1,868,230

Short-term borrowings



164,150



152,150









82,700



109,000

Long-term debt



32,250



32,733



52,509



52,980



37,446

Accrued interest payable



1,336



1,277



1,461



1,058



878

Other liabilities



29,978



18,668



21,277



19,146



17,821

Total liabilities



2,237,709



2,176,317



2,076,532



2,032,683



2,033,375

Stockholders' equity:































Common stock



14,670



14,777



14,778



14,798



14,798

Capital surplus



133,159



135,251



135,106



135,384



135,393

Retained earnings



154,806



152,187



149,740



145,106



140,478

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



3,428



(3,205)



(3,457)



(3,705)



(6,100)

Total stockholders' equity



306,063



299,010



296,167



291,583



284,569

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,543,772

$ 2,475,327

$ 2,372,699

$ 2,324,266

$ 2,317,944



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)





































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Average quarterly balances

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Assets:































Loans, net:































Taxable

$ 1,830,455

$ 1,766,373

$ 1,729,741

$ 1,707,730

$ 1,701,737

Tax-exempt



135,260



134,040



135,580



142,310



144,119

Total loans, net



1,965,715



1,900,413



1,865,321



1,850,040



1,845,856

Investments:































Taxable



267,179



231,079



200,444



189,265



185,696

Tax-exempt



49,046



67,208



70,381



82,565



90,961

Total investments



316,225



298,287



270,825



271,830



276,657

Interest-bearing balances with banks



8,263



5,317



5,006



2,554



1,028

Federal funds sold









9,629



14,267













Total interest-bearing assets



2,290,203



2,213,646



2,155,419



2,124,424



2,123,541

Other assets



193,507



192,121



193,041



190,583



187,537

Total assets

$ 2,483,710

$ 2,405,767

$ 2,348,460

$ 2,315,007

$ 2,311,078

Liabilities and stockholders' equity:































Deposits:































Interest-bearing

$ 1,524,265

$ 1,549,978

$ 1,521,047

$ 1,449,665

$ 1,445,861

Noninterest-bearing



462,508



459,248



445,238



426,791



406,733

Total deposits



1,986,773



2,009,226



1,966,285



1,876,456



1,852,594

Short-term borrowings



142,121



30,018



12,563



88,792



121,954

Long-term debt



32,477



48,468



52,731



41,948



37,663

Other liabilities



21,096



19,452



22,900



20,773



17,977

Total liabilities



2,182,467



2,107,164



2,054,479



2,027,969



2,030,188

Stockholders' equity



301,243



298,603



293,981



287,038



280,890

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$ 2,483,710

$ 2,405,767

$ 2,348,460

$ 2,315,007

$ 2,311,078



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Asset Quality Data (In thousands)





































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31





2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

At quarter end































Nonperforming assets:































Nonaccrual/restructured loans

$ 10,760

$ 9,699

$ 10,657

$ 11,926

$ 12,803

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more



423



378



387



341



829

Foreclosed assets



903



450



485



408



360

Total nonperforming assets

$ 12,086

$ 10,527

$ 11,529

$ 12,675

$ 13,992



































Three months ended































Allowance for loan losses:































Beginning balance

$ 22,677

$ 22,392

$ 21,930

$ 22,105

$ 21,379

Charge-offs



798



3,809



308



576



374

Recoveries



307



94



70



51



50

Provision for loan losses



3,500



4,000



700



350



1,050

Ending balance

$ 25,686

$ 22,677

$ 22,392

$ 21,930

$ 22,105



Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except share and per share data)





































Mar 31

Dec 31

Sept 30

June 30

Mar 31

Three months ended

2020

2019

2019

2019

2019

Core net income per share:































Net income GAAP

$ 5,281

$ 5,032

$ 7,148

$ 7,144

$ 6,412

Adjustments:































Less: (gain) loss on investment securities



(144)



(126)



(14)



(14)



(1)

Add: (gain) loss on investment securities tax adjustment



(30)



(26)



(3)



(3)







Net income Core

$ 5,167

$ 4,932

$ 7,137

$ 7,133

$ 6,411

Average common shares outstanding



7,379,438



7,388,488



7,394,992



7,399,302



7,399,054

Core net income per share

$ 0.70

$ 0.67

$ 0.97

$ 0.96

$ 0.87

Tangible book value:































Total stockholders' equity

$ 306,063

$ 299,010

$ 296,167

$ 291,583

$ 284,569

Less: Goodwill



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370



63,370

Less: Other intangible assets, net



1,411



1,565



1,738



1,921



2,104

Total tangible stockholders' equity

$ 241,282

$ 234,075

$ 231,059

$ 226,292

$ 219,095

Common shares outstanding



7,343,240



7,388,480



7,388,759



7,399,078



7,399,054

Tangible book value per share

$ 32.86

$ 31.68

$ 31.27

$ 30.58

$ 29.61

Core return on average stockholders' equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 5,281

$ 5,032

$ 7,148

$ 7,144

$ 6,412

Adjustments:































Less: (gain) loss on investment securities



(144)



(126)



(14)



(14)



(1)

Add: (gain) loss on investment securities tax adjustment



(30)



(26)



(3)



(3)







Net income Core

$ 5,167

$ 4,932

$ 7,137

$ 7,133

$ 6,411

Average stockholders' equity

$ 301,243

$ 298,603

$ 293,981

$ 287,038

$ 280,890

Core return on average stockholders' equity



6.90 %

6.55 %

9.63 %

9.97 %

9.26 % Return on average tangible equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 5,281

$ 5,032

$ 7,148

$ 7,144

$ 6,412

Average stockholders' equity

$ 301,243

$ 298,603

$ 293,981

$ 287,038

$ 280,890

Less: average intangibles



64,879



65,022



65,200



65,406



65,570

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 236,364

$ 233,581

$ 228,781

$ 221,632

$ 215,320

Return on average tangible stockholders' equity



8.99 %

8.55 %

12.40 %

12.93 %

12.08 % Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity:































Net income GAAP

$ 5,281

$ 5,032

$ 7,148

$ 7,144

$ 6,412

Adjustments:































Less: (gain) loss on investment securities



(144)



(126)



(14)



(14)



(1)

Add: (gain) loss on investment securities tax adjustment



(30)



(26)



(3)



(3)







Net income Core

$ 5,167

$ 4,932

$ 7,137

$ 7,133

$ 6,411

Average stockholders' equity

$ 301,243

$ 298,603

$ 293,981

$ 287,038

$ 280,890

Less: average intangibles



64,879



65,022



65,200



65,406



65,570

Average tangible stockholders' equity

$ 236,364

$ 233,581

$ 228,781

$ 221,632

$ 215,320

Core return on average tangible stockholders' equity



8.79 %

8.38 %

12.38 %

12.91 %

12.08 % Core return on average assets:































Net income GAAP

$ 5,281

$ 5,032

$ 7,148

$ 7,144

$ 6,412

Adjustments:































Less: (gain) loss on investment securities



(144)



(126)



(14)



(14)



(1)

Add: (gain) loss on investment securities tax adjustment



(30)



(26)



(3)



(3)







Net income Core

$ 5,167

$ 4,932

$ 7,137

$ 7,133

$ 6,411

Average assets

$ 2,483,710

$ 2,405,767

$ 2,348,460

$ 2,315,007

$ 2,311,078

Core return on average assets



0.84 %

0.81 %

1.21 %

1.24 %

1.13 %

Peoples Financial Services Corp. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In thousands, except share and per share data)



















Mar 31

Mar 31

Three Months Ended

2020

2019

Core net income per share:













Net income GAAP

$ 5,281

$ 6,412

Adjustments:













Less: Gain on investment securities



(144)



(1)

Add: Gain on investment securities tax adjustment



(30)







Net income Core

$ 5,167

$ 6,411

Average common shares outstanding



7,379,438



7,399,054

Core net income per share

$ 0.70

$ 0.87



