16.04.2020 23:57:00

Peoples Bank helps clients obtain SBA authorization for $422 million in Paycheck Protection Program loans

MARIETTA, Ohio, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") (Nasdaq: PEBO) today announced that its banking subsidiary, Peoples Bank, has helped over 2,350 business clients obtain SBA authorization for loans under the SBA Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") totaling $422 million.  A portion of the loans have already been funded, with the remaining loans to be funded over the next two weeks.

 "We are proud to have helped so many local businesses navigate through this difficult time period. We are a top 100 national SBA 7(a) lender. That background and experience helped us deliver for our clients and even helped us gain a few new ones," said Chuck Sulerzyski, Peoples' President and Chief Executive Officer. "There is no better example of our motto Working Together. Building Success. Associates from multiple areas of the bank pulling together quickly to get the job done for our clients and communities. We look forward to continuing to help individuals and businesses with future programs that respond to the COVID-19 pandemic as they become available."

Peoples is a diversified financial services holding company with $4.4 billion in total assets, 88 financial service locations, including 77 full-service bank branches and 85 ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia.  Peoples makes available a complete line of banking, investment, insurance and trust solutions through its subsidiaries - Peoples Bank and Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC.  Peoples' common shares are traded on The Nasdaq Global Select Market® under the symbol "PEBO", and Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies.  Learn more about Peoples at www.peoplesbancorp.com.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-bank-helps-clients-obtain-sba-authorization-for-422-million-in-paycheck-protection-program-loans-301042427.html

SOURCE Peoples Bancorp Inc.

