People-Mover Milestone: FCA Marks 15 Millionth Minivan Sold

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

FCA, inventor of the minivan, surpasses 15 million minivans sold

FCA continues as the leader in the segment, selling twice as many minivans as any other manufacturer over more than 35 years, with a current market share of 54 percent

Current FCA minivan lineup includes Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Chrysler Voyager and Dodge Grand Caravan

Chrysler brand keeps its minivan lineup fresh with new custom looks, including the S Appearance Package and the new Chrysler Pacifica Red S Edition

Chrysler Pacifica Red S Edition, featuring class-exclusive Rodèo Red premium Nappa leather seats and a variety of additional features, will be on display for press days at the 2019 AutoMobility LA Motoring Invitational at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 20-21 , and open to the public Nov. 22-Dec. 1

Special Employee Pricing now available on 2020 Chrysler Pacifica gas-powered models starting Nov. 20

FCA is celebrating 15 million minivans sold and counting since the very first minivan — a Plymouth Voyager — rolled off the line at Windsor Assembly on Nov. 2, 1983. Today, FCA continues to lead with more than half of the minivan segment in the United States, with a 54 percent share, selling twice as many minivans as any other manufacturer over more than 35 years.

"Reaching 15 million minivans sold isn't just about hitting a number, it's about the memories families have made and the children who have grown up driven to school or practice or on a family road trip in a Chrysler Pacifica or Pacifica Hybrid, Dodge Caravan or Grand Caravan, Chrysler Town & Country or Voyager over the past three and a half decades," said Tim Kuniskis, Global Head of Alfa Romeo and Head of Passenger Cars – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. "We continue to lead and innovate to keep our current minivan lineup the absolute best at hauling people and things and help this generation of owners make memories that will last a lifetime."

As the first company to introduce the minivan and through six generations of the vehicle, FCA has innovated 115 minivan firsts — features that continue to make life easier for owners and their entire families and push the segment into the future. FCA firsts include the class-exclusive Stow 'n Go seating and storage system, Uconnect Theater, hands-free sliding doors and the only hybrid electric powertrain in the segment.

Today's FCA minivan lineup includes the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid, Chrysler Voyager and Dodge Grand Caravan.

The Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid continue to revolutionize and reinvent the minivan segment. The Pacifica Hybrid is America's first and only hybrid minivan and is among the top five best-selling plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) in the industry. Pacifica Hybrid achieves 82 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of 32 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles.

New for 2020, the award-winning FCA US minivan lineup expands with the addition of the Chrysler Voyager, which offers even more value for those who seek the quintessential family vehicle. Designed with budget-friendly family and fleet customers in mind, the Voyager delivers an exceptional driving experience. Voyager is also the latest Chrysler brand minivan to earn a five-star overall safety rating from the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), recently joining Chrysler Pacifica in the five-star category.

As America's best-selling minivan ever, the Dodge Grand Caravan continues its decades-long history of offering families style, versatility and useful features at a tremendous value. The Grand Caravan has introduced nearly 80 segment firsts, including the industry-exclusive Super Stow 'n Go seating, which can be easily operated with one hand, allowing users to convert seating for seven to a spacious cargo bed in seconds.

FCA Keeps Minivan Segment Fresh With Chrysler Pacifica Red S Edition

FCA's current lineup continues to dominate and innovate in the minivan segment with vehicles such as the new Chrysler Pacifica Red S Edition. The Chrysler Pacifica Red S Edition will be on exhibit during AutoMobility LA 2019 at the Los Angeles Convention Center Nov. 20-21 and will continue on display at LA Auto Show 2019, which will be open to the public on Nov. 22-Dec 1.

With a striking crimson appearance, the Chrysler Pacifica Red S Edition brings a new look and a huge burst of attitude and color to Pacifica's already class-leading functional interior. The exclusive Red S interior features Rodèo Red premium Nappa leather two-tone seats accented by Light Diesel Grey stitching and piping and an "S" logo on the seatbacks. Silver Metal Brush hydro bezels embellish the instrument panel and door trim.

Exterior finishes include a Red S liftgate badge and Black Noise Chrysler wing badges with Velvet Red inserts. The Pacifica Red S Edition rides on 20-inch wheels (18-inch on Pacifica Hybrid) with a Black Noise finish. The package is rounded out by standard Advanced SafetyTec, featuring more than 100 safety and security features, 20-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio and KeySense.

The Red S Edition will be available in a range of six exterior paint color options, including the new-for-2020 Ceramic Grey Clear Coat, as well as Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat, Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat, Billet Metallic Clear Coat, Bright White Clear Coat and Maximum Steel Clear Coat.

The new Red S Edition package is available on both Pacifica Limited gas and hybrid (late availability) models. Ordering for the package is now open for gas models at Chrysler dealerships at a U.S. Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $3,995 for the Red S Edition package.

A Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid S Appearance Package will also be on display in LA. One out of every three Chrysler Pacifica models sold features the popular S Appearance Package, which features black accents inside and out, creating a customized, athletic look. The package includes 18-inch wheels with a Black Noise finish and badging, Gloss Black accents throughout the exterior and an all-black interior with black seats with Light Diesel Gray accents and the "S" logo

Employee Pricing Available On 2020 Chrysler Pacifica Starting Nov. 20

Starting Nov. 20, customers can take advantage of a special incentive to help bring home a new 2020 Chrysler Pacifica (gas-powered model only). All consumers (non-FCA employees/retirees) can purchase or lease an eligible FCA vehicle, including the Chrysler Pacifica, at a special Employee Price incentive from a participating dealership under the program.

The Employee Price incentive is available for eligible 2020 model-year vehicles from Nov. 20 through Jan. 2, 2020.

15 Fun Facts For 15 Million Minivans Sold

The original minivan concept was referred to within Chrysler as the "T-115"

The first minivan, a Plymouth Voyager, rolled off the assembly line on November 2, 1983 (as a 1984 model year vehicle)

(as a 1984 model year vehicle) FCA has been the No. 1 selling minivan manufacturer every year since inventing the minivan segment

FCA has produced enough minivans to drive the entire population of more than 100 countries, including Zimbabwe (14 million+), Belgium (11 million+) and Greece (10 million+)

(14 million+), (11 million+) and (10 million+) The 2020 Chrysler Pacifica is the sixth generation of the modern minivan

One out of every three Chrysler Pacifica models sold features the popular S Appearance package

Chrysler Pacifica has earned more than 120 honors and industry accolades, making it the most awarded minivan over the last three years

FCA has innovated 115 minivan firsts

First luxury minivan (1990)

First minivan to offer integrated child seat (1992)

First minivan with Stow 'n Go seating and storage system (2004)

First minivan to offer dual rear seat video system able to play different media at same time (2007)

First minivan to offer Blind Spot Monitoring System (2009)

First and only electrified minivan with the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid (2017)

The Pacifica Hybrid ran the EPA test cycle without dipping into the gas tank

About the Chrysler Pacifica/Pacifica Hybrid

The Chrysler Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid reinvent the minivan segment with an unprecedented level of functionality, versatility, technology and bold styling. Re-engineered from the ground up on an all-new platform, the Pacifica delivers class-leading gasoline and hybrid powertrains to the minivan segment. The Pacifica Hybrid takes this revolutionary vehicle a step further with its innovative, advanced hybrid powertrain. It's the first and only electrified vehicle in the minivan segment and achieves more than 80 miles per gallon equivalent (MPGe) in electric-only mode, has an all-electric range of more than 30 miles and a total range of more than 500 miles. With more than 100 available safety and security features, the Uconnect Theater rear-seat entertainment system, available 4G Wifi and a full array of comfort and convenience technologies, the Chrysler Pacifica has earned its spot as the most awarded minivan since 2016, with both the Pacifica and Pacifica Hybrid serving as no-compromise minivans ideally suited for today's families.

About FCA US LLC

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The Company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US is building upon the historic foundations of Chrysler Corp., established in 1925 by industry visionary Walter P. Chrysler and Fabbrica Italiana Automobili Torino (F.I.A.T.), founded in Italy in 1899 by pioneering entrepreneurs, including Giovanni Agnelli. FCA US is a member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. (NYSE: FCAU/ MTA: FCA).

FCA is an international automotive group listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FCAU" and on the Mercato Telematico Azionario under the symbol "FCA."

Follow FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter (Spanish): www.twitter.com/fcausespanol

YouTube: www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica

Media website: media.fcanorthamerica.com

For more information, please visit the FCA US LLC media site at http://media.fcanorthamerica.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/people-mover-milestone-fca-marks-15-millionth-minivan-sold-300961457.html

SOURCE FCA