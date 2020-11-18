People are raring to go: Agoda sees a spike in searches following news on Hong Kong-Singapore Air Travel Bubble

SINGAPORE, Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After months of travel restrictions, Agoda reveals a massive surge in hotel searches as Singapore and Hong Kong travelers take advantage of the bilateral agreement to establish an Air Travel Bubble (ATB). The digital travel platform, Agoda, revealed a 14X spike in Singapore outbound searches for Hong Kong, and 8X spike for Hong Kong visitors searching for Singapore accommodation against the seven-day prior average, following the first announcement on 15 October 2020. The trend continues following the 11 November update announcement.

"Since the Singapore and Hong Kong governments announced further details of the agreement, we have continued to see searches spike for this ATB corridor, reflecting a consumer behaviour pattern what we have seen in other markets as travel restrictions have eased. People are still very keen to travel and this international route between Singapore and Hong Kong gives us a glimpse of what to expect as other markets open up internationally," says Enric Casals, Regional Director Southeast Asia and Oceania at Agoda.

Top neighbourhoods and hotels searched are:

Hong Kong Origin Singapore Origin Top Searched Neighbourhoods in Singapore Top Searched Neighbourhoods in Hong Kong Orchard Tsim Sha Tsui Bugis Hong Kong Central Geylang Wan Chai Chinatown North Point Central Business District Mong Kok

Renowned shopping districts in both markets witnessed an uptick in searches with Singapore's Orchard Road area and Hong Kong'sTsim Sha Tsui both taking top spots in the most searched areas, followed by Bugis and Hong Kong Central respectively.

"In a recent Agoda survey, we found one fifth of Singaporeans claiming that proven and successful management of COVID-19 cases in destination market, or there is no quarantine required here in their home market or at their destination was the most important thing for them to travel confidently, so we applaud, and are encouraged by, the efforts these governments have made in stabilising cases to enable the re-opening a very integral part of their economy," Casals continues.

Agoda.com has more than 780 properties in Singapore and 1,400 in Hong Kong to suit all budgets.

Editor's Note:

Data is based on Agoda's search data seven-day average prior to the 15 October announcement.

About Agoda

From its beginnings as an e-commerce start-up based in Singapore in 2005, digital travel platform Agoda has grown to offer a global network of over 2.5 million properties in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide, offering travellers easy access to a wide choice of luxury and budget hotels, apartments, homes and villas, to suit all budgets and travel occasions. In 2019, Agoda added a flight product and packages to help make travel even easier.



Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 4,000 staff in 30 countries. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages.

For more information, please contact press@agoda.com / +65-6692-2872

SOURCE Agoda