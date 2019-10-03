+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
People.ai Moves Up to #51 on YC Top Companies 2019 List

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- People.ai, creators of the only Revenue Intelligence System powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), was ranked as #51 out of 100 companies, up from #89 in 2018, on Y Combinator's Top Companies List, recognizing the company's growth and innovative contributions in enterprise AI within the technology industry. 

People.ai Logo (PRNewsfoto/People.ai)

This list was created by Y Combinator to help people get to know some of the fastest-growing companies in the YC community. This list is determined by valuation, the most commonly available metric to compare companies in the startup world. It was compiled by first looking at public valuations of companies on PitchBook, and then asking each company on the top 100 for a more up to date non-public valuation. To date, YC says it has backed more than 4,000 founders, who have created more than 2,000 companies that together are worth more than $100 billion. Among the top 100 companies who made the list last year, it says 93 were valued at more than $100 million and had between them created more than 28,000 jobs.

People.ai is automating manual processes to allow people to spend more time applying their creativity, resourcefulness and critical thinking to activities that matter most in their professional life. Using these insights, the Artificial Intelligence (AI) has the power to augment professionals and make them more effective. The team continues to be hyper-focused on accelerating revenue for enterprise companies.

"We are developing a deep understanding of the professional world, mapping people, companies, and the information that flows between in the world's largest business activity and identity graph, fed by massive amounts of realtime human activity data," said Oleg Rogynskyy, CEO, co-founder and alum of YC  Summer 16 batch. "Our team is energized by our new ranking as we continue to execute on our vision for the Future of Work."

"We saw the potential in People.ai's game-changing technology when we led their Series C. We're thrilled by this continued recognition from Y Combinator that comes as People.ai continues to deliver the Future of Work," said Will Griffith, Partner at ICONIQ Capital.

About People.ai:

People.ai accelerates enterprise growth through the power of AI. With the industry's only Revenue Intelligence System, People.ai frees all customer-facing teams, including sales, marketing, and customer success, from manual data entry by automatically capturing all contact and customer activity data, dynamically updating CRM and other systems of record, and providing actionable intelligence across management tools to realize the full selling capacity of the enterprise. Some of the world's best brands are leveraging People.ai to transform their business, including Lyft, New Relic, Okta, Tanium, and Zoom.

Founded in 2016 and based in San Francisco, the company is backed by ICONIQ Capital, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Y Combinator and others. In 2018, Gartner recognized People.ai as a Cool Vendor as a part of the Hype Cycle for CRM Sales Technology 2019. People.ai has been ranked on industry lists, including the Y Combinator Top Companies List and the Forbes AI 50 list.

About YC:

Y Combinator is a startup fund based in Mountain View, CA. In 2005, Y Combinator developed a new model of startup funding. Twice a year they invest a small amount of money in a large number of startups. The startups move to Silicon Valley for 3 months, and the YC partners work closely with each company to get them into the best possible shape and refine their pitch to investors. Each batch culminates in Demo Day, when the startups present their companies to a carefully selected audience of investors. Y Combinator has invested in over 2,000 companies including Airbnb, Dropbox, Stripe, Reddit, Instacart, Docker and Gusto. The combined valuation of YC companies is over $100B.

About ICONIQ Capital:

ICONIQ Capital is a privately-held financial advisory and investment firm, and a partner of choice for exceptional entrepreneurs, leaders and institutions around the world. The firm invests in technology growth equity, middle-market buyout and real estate asset classes and employs a distinctive ecosystem to build enduring businesses. ICONIQ is a trusted advisor fostering meaningful strategic relationships across industries to source powerful ideas, magnify global impact and support a new generation of entrepreneurs and companies.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peopleai-moves-up-to-51-on-yc-top-companies-2019-list-300930852.html

SOURCE People.ai

