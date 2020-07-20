20.07.2020 22:05:00

Penumbra, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 3, 2020

ALAMEDA, Calif., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the second quarter 2020 after market close on Monday, August 3, 2020 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A press release with second quarter 2020 financial results will be issued after market close that day.

Webcast & Conference Call Information
The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (833) 350-1434 for domestic and international callers (conference id: 8138127), or the webcast can be accessed on the "Events" section under the "Investors" tab of the Company's website at: www.penumbrainc.com. The webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least two weeks following the completion of the call.

About Penumbra
Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets novel products and has a broad portfolio that addresses challenging medical conditions in markets with significant unmet need. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals and healthcare providers primarily through its direct sales organization in the United States, most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. The Penumbra logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com.

