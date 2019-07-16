Penumbra, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 6, 2019

ALAMEDA, Calif., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE: PEN) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss financial results for the second quarter 2019 after market close on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 4:30 PM Eastern Time. A press release with second quarter 2019 financial results will be issued after market close that day.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (866) 393-4306 for domestic callers or (734) 385-2616 for international callers (conference id: 9790865), or the webcast can be accessed on the "Events" section under the "Investors" tab of the Company's website at: www.penumbrainc.com . The webcast will be available on the Company's website for at least two weeks following the completion of the call.

Penumbra, Inc., headquartered in Alameda, California, is a global healthcare company focused on innovative therapies. Penumbra designs, develops, manufactures and markets medical devices and has a broad portfolio of products that addresses challenging medical conditions and significant clinical needs. Penumbra sells its products to hospitals primarily through its direct sales organization in the United States, most of Europe, Canada and Australia, and through distributors in select international markets. The Penumbra logo is a trademark of Penumbra, Inc. For more information, visit www.penumbrainc.com .

