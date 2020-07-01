Immer auf dem Laufenden bleiben - mit unserem täglichen Börsen-Newsletter! Jetzt abonnieren! -w-
01.07.2020

PenTera Selected by Apria Healthcare, to Automate Its Cyber Security Validation Efforts

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pcysys has announced that Apria Healthcare, the leading provider of home respiratory services and certain medical equipment in the United States, has chosen Pcysys' automated network penetration testing platform, PenTera, to automate its cyber security validation efforts.

 

 

"PenTera's instant and actionable reporting, allows us, for the first time, to continuously validate our existing security control stack and prioritize remediation of unknown vulnerabilities. PenTera introduces a new level of automation in this space," says Jerry Sto. Tomas, VP and Chief Information Security Officer at Apria Healthcare. "The platform also enables clear executive communication of cyber security risk and justification of process and technology investments."

Requiring no agents or pre-installations, the PenTera platform uses algorithms to locally and remotely scan and ethically penetrate the network with the latest hacking techniques. PenTera weighs each vulnerability as part of the complete attack vector, allowing organizations to focus remediation efforts on the vulnerabilities that take part in the "kill-chain". The platform is aligned with the MITRE ATT&CK framework, consistently providing the enterprise infrastructure with the highest standard of security testing. 

"The Healthcare industry is, and will likely remain, a prime target for cyber-attacks. Therefore, the need for constant security validation is essential," says Amitai Ratzon, CEO at Pcysys. "PenTera's agentless technology allows Apria Healthcare to focus on the vulnerabilities and control misconfigurations that matter the most. It creates a cyber security posture baseline and helps them to perpetually grow their cyber resiliency."

About Apria Healthcare

Apria Healthcare is one of the leading providers of home respiratory services and durable medical equipment in the United States. Apria operates in more than 290 service locations throughout the country and serves more than 2 million patients each year. Apria has the most comprehensive product and service line available through Respiratory Care, Sleep Management, and Negative Pressure Wound Therapy services and equipment, to ensure patients receive the care they need.

About Pcysys

Pcysys delivers PenTera, the automated network penetration-testing platform, that assesses and reduces cybersecurity risk. The platform runs on the Cloud or on-site to identify, analyze, and focus remediation efforts on vulnerabilities. Hundreds of security professionals and service providers around the world use PenTera to perform continuous machine-based penetration tests that improve their immunity against cyber-attacks across their organizational networks.

Contact: Aviv Cohen, Pcysys CMO | aviv@pcysys.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pentera-selected-by-apria-healthcare-to-automate-its-cyber-security-validation-efforts-301086885.html

SOURCE Pcysys

