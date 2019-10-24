Pentair Names James Wamsley as EVP, Chief Supply Chain Officer

Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leading global water company, announced today that it has named James Wamsley to its executive leadership team as Executive Vice President, Chief Supply Chain Officer effective November 4, 2019. Wamsley will be directly responsible for supply chain operations and performance and will report to John Stauch, Pentair President and CEO.

"At Pentair, we take seriously our commitment to delivering for our customers,” said Stauch. "This starts at our own operations, from planning and sourcing to the engineering and delivery of our smart, sustainable water solutions. With the appointment of James to the executive leadership team, we are reinforcing our commitment to accelerate the development of a world-class supply chain and lean manufacturing organization as we work to achieve our vision to be the leading residential and commercial water treatment company.”

Wamsley is a recognized leader with expertise in operations, global sourcing, supply chain management and new product development. Prior to joining Pentair, he spent 11 years at Milwaukee Tool, most recently as EVP Global Operations for its Power Tools business. Prior to Milwaukee Tool, James had a series of leadership positions in operations and sourcing during his seven year tenure at Black & Decker Corporation. Wamsley received a B.S. in Industrial and Manufacturing Systems Engineering from Ohio University, an M.S. in Industrial Engineering from Penn State University, and an M.B.A from the Kellogg School of Management / HKUST.

ABOUT PENTAIR

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean, safe water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it’s improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world’s most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2018 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 110 locations in 30 countries and 10,000 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191024005333/en/