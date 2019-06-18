18.06.2019 04:07:00

Penta Security Wins 2019 TU-Automotive's 'Best Auto Cybersecurity Product/Service' Award

DETROIT, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- TU-Automotive -- Penta Security, a company acknowledged as the top cybersecurity vendor in Asia by Frost & Sullivan, and the APAC market share leader in the WAF industry, web, IoT, and data security solutions, won TU-Automotive Award for "Best Auto Cybersecurity Product/Service".

The award is determined by an impartial panel of judges and was challenged by 200 entries this year. It was announced and presented at the annual TU-Automotive Awards Ceremony and AutoCrypt from Penta Security was selected for its extensive suite of security solutions to solve vulnerabilities across connected and autonomous vehicle environments.  

AutoCrypt, the world's first total security solution for intelligent transport systems - its Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) and Vehicle-to-Anything (V2X) components provide essential certificate management and encryption across smart road environments, from back-end server infrastructure to endpoints. AutoCrypt has also been developed to face the challenges of Electric Vehicles (EVs) and smart charging stations (EVSEs), allowing security in Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) systems.

"We are grateful to TU-Automotive for this award and to be endorsed for our 12 years of development in the automotive security sector. We'd like to take this opportunity to stress that automotive security is not just about in-vehicle security," said Seokwoo Lee, CEO and Founder of Penta Security. "Automotive security is about enabling trusted connectivity. The world is in need of a total security solution and we strongly believe it's our mission to meet the urgent needs of this expanding market."

With AutoCrypt, Penta Security has developed to secure its position as the No. 1 provider through partnerships with government agencies, OEMs, EV charging service providers, and other top-tier automotive suppliers.

About Penta Security

Recognized as the top cybersecurity vendor in Asia by Frost & Sullivan, and the APAC market share leader in the WAF industry, Penta Security Systems Inc. is a leader in web, IoT, and data security solutions. With over a decade of experience in connected car security, Penta Security has overseen the implementation of its AutoCrypt solution in numerous ITS projects across South Korea. For more information on Penta Security, visit www.pentasecurity.com. For partnership inquiries, email info@pentasecurity.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/923727/Penta_Security_Systems_1.jpg

