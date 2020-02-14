14.02.2020 23:43:00

Pennsylvania Wilds successes showcased in new DCNR Conservation Landscape report

KANE, Pa., Feb. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Achievements made in the Pennsylvania Wilds, a 13-county region designated as a Conservation Landscape by the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR), were recently highlighted in a report by the state agency.

PA Wilds Logo (PRNewsfoto/PA Wilds Center)

DCNR's 2019 Pennsylvania Conservation Landscapes -- Models for Successful Collaborationreport shares the results of a recent evaluation of the agency's Conservation Landscape program. The report also highlights landscape efforts and best practices being used to achieve conservation and revitalization goals.

"The Pennsylvania Wilds Conservation Landscape (PAWCL) is one of the most ambitious landscape-level initiatives in the United States," the report notes, pointing to the rural region's success in attaining investments to grow an entrepreneurial ecosystem. "This highly impactful practice is most evident in the Pennsylvania Wilds conservation landscape, a very rural place with more public land than anywhere in the state."

The report, which points to the growing outdoor recreation industry and strategic investments in public lands and facilities in the Pennsylvania Wilds, positions the region as a model for how the Conservation Landscape program is gaining traction and creating real value for communities.

The PA Wilds Center's work has grown 900 percent over the last five years, visitor spending in the region has grown to $1.8 billion annually, and small businesses in the Center's primary business development network -- the Wilds Cooperative of PA -- have created 99 jobs over the last two years.  In addition, the Wilds Cooperative of Pennsylvania has grown to include over 300 businesses and organizations from across the region. Several artisans are also seeing economic benefits from selling their products at the PA Wilds Conservation Shop, where 90 percent of the products sold are regionally made by small businesses — boosting local economies and fostering community pride.

While each Conservation Landscape is unique, the goal of the initiative is to drive strategic investment and actions around sustainability, conservation, community revitalization, and recreational projects. A unique approach to regional development based on natural assets and sense of place, the efforts are carried out by external lead partners across eight identified Conservation Landscapes in Pennsylvania. The PA Wilds Center for Entrepreneurship, Inc. is the external lead for the Pennsylvania Wilds Conservation Landscape.

There are a total of eight Conservation Landscapes throughout Pennsylvania, including: Laurel Highlands, Lehigh Valley Greenways, Pennsylvania Wilds, Pocono Forest and Waters, Schuylkill Highlands, South Mountain, Susquehanna Riverlands and Kittatinny Ridge.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-wilds-successes-showcased-in-new-dcnr-conservation-landscape-report-301005504.html

SOURCE PA Wilds Center

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Vontobel: derinews-Blog | Highlights
14.02.20
Je schlechter die Lage, umso höher der Ölpreis
14.02.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Enel SpA, ING Groep NV, Schneider Electric SE
14.02.20
Virus-Sorgen werfen SMI nicht aus der Bahn
14.02.20
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Auf Talfahrt / LafargeHolcim – Lage trübt sich deutlich ein
14.02.20
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV
12.02.20
Does Fed Have the Tools to Fix a Slowdown?
10.02.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.02.20
Schroders: Private Assets 2020: Wie geht"s weiter?
07.02.20
Schroders: Die Dominanz der US-Superstar-Unternehmen und die Konsequenzen für Anleger
07.02.20
Schroders: Umweltgerechtes Wachstum: Der Traum einer kohlenstoffarmen Welt?
mehr
Anleger-Challenge: Die Strategie des Januar-Siegers in Risikoklasse 3 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Analyst warnt vor Ende des Konjunkturzyklus: So sollten Anleger jetzt handeln
Wieso der Euro zum Franken auf tiefsten Stand seit 3 Jahren sinkt
Schindler erreicht Wachstumsziele bei etwas tieferer Profitabilität - Schindler-Aktie unter Druck
Zurich-Aktie etwas fester: Zurich erhöht dank Gewinnwachstum Dividende
Tesla-Aktie macht Verluste wett: Tesla plant Kapitalerhöhung
Nestlé 2019 organisch gewachsen - Nestlé-Aktie dennoch im Minus
Wirecard-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Wirecard wächst kräftig und bestätigt Prognose 2020
Meyer Burger-Aktie verliert nach Umsatzeinbruch deutlich
SPD und Linke verzeichnen nach Thüringen sprunghaften Mitgliederanstieg
Darum verzeichnet der Eurokurs ein Viermonatstief - Neues EUR/CHF-Tief

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht fester ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen tendieren seitwärts -- DAX nahe Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Vor dem Wochenende konnte der heimische Markt zulegen und erreichte zeitweise ein neues Rekordhoch. Der deutsche Leitindex zeigte sich zum Schluss wenig bewegt. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Freitag ohne grössere Ausschläge. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es mehrheitlich aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;