|
06.02.2021 17:58:00
Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Stands With the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers
HARRISBURG, Pa., Feb. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the officers of the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO, President Rick Bloomingdale, and Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder issued the following statement of support for the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers as they fight for safe schools:
"The Philadelphia Federation of Teachers has been sounding the alarm for years about safety and health conditions in the school buildings. The School District has refused to act transparently and in good faith. There has been no improvement. It is unacceptable to send people into buildings that are unsafe for occupancy. And that is what the Philadelphia School District is trying to do," stated President Rick Bloomingdale.
"Even more critical than the seriously inadequate condition of the school buildings is the rate of community spread in Philadelphia and the surrounding counties. The substantial spread of the virus and the addition of new, more transmissible variants is of great concern. Reopening schools is about the communities they serve, and these school buildings are a risk to the community," remarked Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-afl-cio-stands-with-the-philadelphia-federation-of-teachers-301223452.html
SOURCE PA AFL-CIO
Inside (Anzeige)
Welche Megatrends werden uns im Börsenjahr 2021 beschäftigen? In welchen Sektor sind «Traumbewertungen» zu finden? Heute zu Gast bei mir, Olivier Bill, Mitglied der Geschäftsleitung bei Dr. Blumer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung. Im Interview erläutert er die Auswirkungen der anhaltenden Niedrigzinsphase, ob es zu einer Inflation kommen wird und welche Assetklassen Potential versprechen könnten.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerDow schliesst in Grün -- SMI geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX fällt zurück -- Asiatische Börsen verbuchen letztlich mehrheitlich Gewinne
Der heimische Markt zeigte sich am Freitag leichter. Der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Gewinne nicht verteidigen. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost legten vor dem Wochenende mehrheitlich zu. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag aufwärts.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}