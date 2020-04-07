07.04.2020 01:42:00

Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Kicks Off Convention on Zoom

HARRISBURG, Pa., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Pennsylvania AFL-CIO 44th Constitutional Convention has gone online, via Zoom. Delegates from labor unions representing more than 700,000 working men and women across our Commonwealth are coming together to address the impact of COVID-19 on worker health and safety and call for action to protect all frontline workers.

Pennsylvania AFL-CIO Logo (PRNewsfoto/Pennsylvania AFL-CIO)

President Rick Bloomingdale delivered his State of the Union remarks, calling for action to protect the health and safety of workers at risk of on-the-job exposure to COVID-19. Today's keynote speakers included National AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka and Secretary of the PA Department of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.  The Pennsylvania AFL-CIO joins President Trumka in calling for OSHA to protect working people from occupational exposure to COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. The importance of health and safety protections on the job has never been more important.

"April 28, 2020 will mark the 50th anniversary of the enactment of the Occupational Safety and Health Act.  On that day, how many health care workers, first responders, and essential workers will have been infected or died from COVID-19 exposure in the workplace?" said President Rick Bloomingdale. "The definition of solidarity is unity based on common interests. The right to safety on the job is a universal interest.  The right to protection in a public health crisis is a universal interest."

Secretary-Treasurer Frank Snyder commented, "It is only fitting for our Constitutional Convention to begin with upholding and fighting for the basic right of all workers to a safe and healthy workplace.  Today's front-line superheroes wear scrubs, delivery uniforms, and butchers' aprons. Police officers and firefighters continue to respond first, to our most urgent emergencies. Each and every one of them have the right to safety on the job."

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pennsylvania-afl-cio-kicks-off-convention-on-zoom-301036320.html

SOURCE Pennsylvania AFL-CIO

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

The Swatch Grp 195.70
7.32 %
UBS Group 9.23
6.68 %
LafargeHolcim 36.37
5.97 %
Alcon 51.10
5.62 %
CS Group 8.05
5.59 %
Givaudan 3'014.00
0.63 %
Geberit 404.00
0.50 %
Swisscom 532.00
0.04 %
SGS 2'228.00
-0.09 %
Lonza Grp 400.60
-0.27 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06.04.20
Gold bleibt weiter gefragt
06.04.20
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV
06.04.20
Five Ways the Pandemic May Change Behaviors
06.04.20
Vontobel: Der Fall und Aufstieg des schwarzen Goldes
06.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
06.04.20
SMI dürfte Erholung fortsetzen
06.04.20
Daily Markets: SMI – Widerstände in greifbarer Nähe / Nvidia – Käufer bleiben tonangebend
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

06.04.20
Schroders: Navigating the uncharted: How can private equity investors respond to the COVID-19 crisis?
06.04.20
Schroders: Watch: Europe"s response to coronavirus assessed
03.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus unser Arbeitsleben (und das Klima) verändern könnte
mehr
Handelswoche beginnt mit deutlichen Pluszeichen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nach Ausverkäufen: Top-Manager kaufen bei SMI-Unternehmen zu
Dow Jones & Co. zünden Kursfeuerwerk -- SMI schliesst kräftig im Plus -- DAX reisst 10'000er-Marke -- Nikkei beendet Handel mit Aufschlägen
Volle Kriegskasse: Warren Buffett könnte fast jedes börsengelistete US-Unternehmen übernehmen
Bargeld verpönt: Corona gibt Rückenwind für Geschäft von Wirecard & Co.
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Börsenexperte über Corona-Hilfen von Fed und US-Regierung: Schlagkraft einer "Atombombe"
EMS-CHEMIE mit Gewinnwarnung - Aktie letztlich schwächer
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 14: Die Rohstoff-Performance der vergangenen Woche
Krisenschutz: Darum ist der US-Dollar in der Coronakrise so gefragt
SNB interveniert weiterhin am Devisenmarkt

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow Jones & Co. zünden Kursfeuerwerk -- SMI schliesst kräftig im Plus -- DAX reisst 10'000er-Marke -- Nikkei beendet Handel mit Aufschlägen
An den US-Börsen kam es am Montag zu einer Rally. Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt begann die neue Woche mit Aufschlägen. An der japanischen Börse und in Hongkong war eine positive Tendenz zu verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB