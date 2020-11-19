SMI 10’491 -0.7%  SPI 13’003 -0.7%  Dow 29’512 0.3%  DAX 13’086 -0.9%  Euro 1.0810 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’452 -0.9%  Gold 1’866 -0.4%  Bitcoin 16’369 0.8%  Dollar 0.9109 -0.1%  Öl 44.3 0.3% 
19.11.2020 20:36:00

Penn Foundation to Join St. Luke's University Health Network

BETHLEHEM, Pa., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Penn Foundation and St. Luke's University Health Network are pleased to announce that Penn Foundation will join St. Luke's University Health Network.

(PRNewsfoto/St. Luke's University Health Ne)

Headquartered in Sellersville, Bucks County, Penn Foundation is a nonprofit, community-based behavioral health provider with 27 behavioral health and substance use treatment programs that serve more than 20,000 individuals annually. It operates one of Pennsylvania's first Opioid Use Disorder Centers of Excellence and is an Aetna Institute of Quality and an Independence Blue Cross Center of Distinction.

"Penn Foundation has a long and proud history of providing compassionate care based on the most recent science and research. All of us at St. Luke's are honored and pleased Penn Foundation has decided to join our Network," said Rick Anderson, President & CEO of St. Luke's. 

Wayne A. Mugrauer, President & CEO of Penn Foundation, said: "Penn Foundation is fortunate to be well positioned to make this strategic decision for the future health of our community. Joining St. Luke's University Health Network assures continued regional access to high-quality behavioral healthcare that is fully integrated with general medicine."

The St. Luke's / Penn Foundation partnership, approved by the Board of Directors of Penn Foundation and the Board of Trustees of St. Luke's, is subject to certain conditions, including review and approval by various regulatory agencies. When the agreement is approved by the regulatory agencies, which is expected to be in the first quarter of 2021, Penn Foundation and St. Luke's will operate the largest nonprofit network of inpatient and outpatient behavioral health services in eastern Pennsylvania. Additionally, their combined services will establish a complete continuum of care to treat patients with behavioral health and substance use disorders.

Penn Foundation's decision to join St. Luke's comes at a time when the demand for behavioral health services is rapidly rising. The alarming rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide are expected to increase as a result of the immediate and long-term effects of the global pandemic. Additionally, as a result of increased alcohol consumption and the ongoing challenges connected to the opioid crisis, substance use disorder treatment is also expected to spike.

St. Luke's has made behavioral health a top priority. In 2018, St. Luke's tripled its number of behavioral health inpatient beds to 168, making it the largest provider of services of this type in the Lehigh Valley. Last month, St. Luke's Sacred Heart in Allentown announced it will open the region's first Level IV medical detoxification unit early next year, providing 24-hour medical supervision to people withdrawing from alcohol or other drugs.

About St. Luke's

Founded in 1872, St. Luke's University Health Network (SLUHN) is a fully integrated, regional, non-profit network of more than 16,000 employees providing services at 12 hospitals and 300 outpatient sites. With annual net revenue in excess of $2.5 billion, the Network's service area includes 11 counties in Pennsylvania and New Jersey. Dedicated to advancing medical education, St. Luke's is the preeminent teaching hospital in central-eastern Pennsylvania.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penn-foundation-to-join-st-lukes-university-health-network-301177598.html

SOURCE St. Luke's University Health Network

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Part Grp Hldg 946.60
2.67 %
Lonza Grp 583.20
0.55 %
Novartis 79.10
0.39 %
Givaudan 3’646.00
0.03 %
SGS 2’642.00
-0.23 %
The Swatch Grp 232.40
-1.69 %
Zurich Insur Gr 365.80
-2.01 %
LafargeHolcim 46.28
-2.09 %
Swiss Re 81.26
-2.17 %
ABB 24.54
-3.04 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

17:30
Options: More Caution in Nasdaq Than Other Markets
14:33
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (72.5%) auf Swiss Re AG
11:07
Vontobel: derimail - Entdecken Sie unsere neuen Single BRCs
08:41
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
08:10
Schweizer Börse weiter auf Richtungssuche
17.11.20
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV
13.11.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BP, Royal Dutch Shell, Total
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

11.11.20
Schroders: Private Equity im Gesundheitssektor für ein längeres und besseres Leben
06.11.20
Schroders Credit Lens: Ihr neuer Guide zu den globalen Anleihemärkten
05.11.20
Schroders: Welche Folgen hätte eine Präsidentschaft Bidens auf Umwelt und Gesellschaft?
mehr
Verschnaufpause nach Impfstoffeuphorie?! | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin klettert in turbulentem Handel zeitweise über 18'000 Dollar
Corona-Impfstoff von BioNTech und Pfizer vor Zulassungsantrag - Aktien gefragt
Relief Therapeutics startet klinische Studie mit COVID-Wirkstoff Anfang 2021 - Aktie fällt kräftig
Impfstoffsuche ohne Novartis und Roche - Ein No-Go für Anleger?
ABB erwägt wohl Verkauf von Kupplungshersteller Dodge - ABB-Aktie unter Druck
BioNTech-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Chef erwartet Rückkehr zur Normalität Ende nächsten Jahres
Lonza investiert für Moderna-Auftrag 80 bis 90 Millionen Franken in Produktion - Lonza-Aktie etwas höher
US-Flugaufsicht hebt Startverbot für Boeings Unglücksjet 737 Max auf - Boeing-Aktie dreht ins Minus
Wall Street letztlich mit Verlusten -- SMI schliesst kaum verändert -- DAX beendet den Handel freundlich -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinig
US-Börsen notieren uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen notieren uneinheitlich -- SMI und DAX schliessen mit Abschlägen -- Börsen in Fernost gehen mehrheitlich schwächer aus dem Handel
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt kam es am Donnerstag zu Kursverlusten. Die US-Börsen schlagen unterschiedliche Richtungen ein. Für die asiatischen Indizes ging es mehrheitlich nach unten.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit