30.10.2019 19:29:00

Peninsula Humane Society And SPCA Open Pop Up Store And Adoption Center At Hillsdale Shopping Center

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA) seeks to provide forever homes to dogs and cats.

WHAT:       

PHS/SPCA Holiday Pop Up Store and Adoption Center




The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA) will open a holiday pop up store and adoption center at Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mate beginning November 22 thru December 31.




The PHS/SPCA Holiday Pop Up Store and Adoption Center will offer pet related themed gifts and gifts for animal lovers.  All proceeds from the sale of merchandise will benefit PHS/SPCA shelter animals.  There will also be cats, dogs and reptiles available for adoption.  The space in the shopping center has been generously donated to PHS/SPCA by the shopping center's parent company Bohannon Development Company.




For more information please visit: www.peninsulahumanesociety.org/events/



WHEN:        

Friday, Saturday and Sundays from November 22nd through December 31st. 


Hours are Friday and Saturday 10:00 am to 9:00 pm and Sunday 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.



WHERE         

Hillsdale Shopping Center – NORTH BLOCK OUTDOOR PLAZA


60 31st Ave.


San Mateo, CA 94403



WHO:            

Hillsdale Shopping Center is a leading San Mateo shopping destination that offers more than 120 specialty stores and restaurants. Tenants include anchors Nordstrom, and Macy's as well as specialty shops H&M, White House Black Market, Trader Joe's, Michael Kors, Pandora, LEGO®, Vans, and more. Additionally, the shopping center offers several restaurants including MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company, Yayoi Japanese Teishoku, Paul Martin's American Grill, The Cheesecake Factory, California Pizza Kitchen, The Counter Custom Built Burgers. Hillsdale Shopping Center is located at Sixty 31st Ave. in San Mateo, Calif., off Hwy 101. For more information visit www.hillsdale.com or call 650-571-1029.

 

Contact:  

Christine Kupczak


Marketing


Hillsdale Shopping Center


650.345.8222


christine.kupczak@hillsdale.com

 

Hillsdale Shopping Center Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hillsdale Shopping Center)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peninsula-humane-society-and-spca-open-pop-up-store-and-adoption-center-at-hillsdale-shopping-center-300948469.html

SOURCE Hillsdale Shopping Center

US-Zinsentscheid im Blick: Wall Street kaum bewegt -- SMI geht mit roten Vorzeichen aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich leichter -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
US-Indizes bewegen sich nahe der Nulllinie. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte unentschlossen. Der DAX bewegte sich auf rotem Terrain. Die Börsen in Asien präsentierten sich am Mittwoch schwächer.

