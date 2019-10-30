|
Peninsula Humane Society And SPCA Open Pop Up Store And Adoption Center At Hillsdale Shopping Center
SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --
WHAT:
PHS/SPCA Holiday Pop Up Store and Adoption Center
The Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA (PHS/SPCA) will open a holiday pop up store and adoption center at Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mate beginning November 22 thru December 31.
The PHS/SPCA Holiday Pop Up Store and Adoption Center will offer pet related themed gifts and gifts for animal lovers. All proceeds from the sale of merchandise will benefit PHS/SPCA shelter animals. There will also be cats, dogs and reptiles available for adoption. The space in the shopping center has been generously donated to PHS/SPCA by the shopping center's parent company Bohannon Development Company.
For more information please visit: www.peninsulahumanesociety.org/events/
WHEN:
Friday, Saturday and Sundays from November 22nd through December 31st.
Hours are Friday and Saturday 10:00 am to 9:00 pm and Sunday 11:00 am to 7:00 pm.
WHERE
Hillsdale Shopping Center – NORTH BLOCK OUTDOOR PLAZA
60 31st Ave.
San Mateo, CA 94403
WHO:
Hillsdale Shopping Center is a leading San Mateo shopping destination that offers more than 120 specialty stores and restaurants. Tenants include anchors Nordstrom, and Macy's as well as specialty shops H&M, White House Black Market, Trader Joe's, Michael Kors, Pandora, LEGO®, Vans, and more. Additionally, the shopping center offers several restaurants including MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company, Yayoi Japanese Teishoku, Paul Martin's American Grill, The Cheesecake Factory, California Pizza Kitchen, The Counter Custom Built Burgers. Hillsdale Shopping Center is located at Sixty 31st Ave. in San Mateo, Calif., off Hwy 101. For more information visit www.hillsdale.com or call 650-571-1029.
Contact:
Christine Kupczak
Marketing
Hillsdale Shopping Center
650.345.8222
christine.kupczak@hillsdale.com
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peninsula-humane-society-and-spca-open-pop-up-store-and-adoption-center-at-hillsdale-shopping-center-300948469.html
SOURCE Hillsdale Shopping Center
