Peninsula Fiber Network Announces Jennifer Greenburg as Vice President of Government Affairs

MARQUETTE, Mich., April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Peninsula Fiber Network, LLC (PFN), a leading provider of fiber optic-based telecommunications services throughout Michigan, Wisconsin, and parts of Minnesota today announced the addition of Jennifer Greenburg as its new Vice President of Governmental Affairs.

Greenburg most recently served as the Vice President of the Telecommunications Association of Michigan (TAM). Since 1998, Jennifer represented the state's rural telecommunications providers before the Michigan legislature. Her lobbying efforts securing policy changes for rights-of-way permitting, video franchise reform, and broadband deployment have contributed to the growth and stability of the telecommunications industry in Michigan over the course of her tenure.

James Brogan, Vice President and Secretary of the Board of PFN and President of Hiawatha Communications Inc., said "Like much of the country, Michigan's rural broadband political environment is very dynamic. Jennifer has been a very successful advocate for providers for years. We look forward to working with her and building on this advocacy for years to come."

Scott Randall, General Manager of Peninsula Fiber Network, stated, "With our Next Generation E-911 services now reaching every county in Michigan, our connection to policy makers is even more critical. We have been looking for an exceptional leader to oversee our governmental affairs, and she is the right person at the right time. We look forward to Jennifer's contributions as part of our leadership team."

Greenburg has been involved with the Michigan Legislature for more than 26 years in the matters of telecommunications and energy. Since 1998 she has served as the Governmental Policy Director for Telecommunications Association of Michigan (TAM) leading efforts to rewrite the Michigan Telecommunications Act, video franchise reform, 911 funding and tax matters. She is a known subject-matter-expert on legislative affairs and is well respected in the telecommunications industry. Prior to her time at TAM, Greenburg was the Legislative Director for Senator Mat Dunaskiss, Chairman of the Senate Technology & Energy Committee. Greenburg has a BA degree in International Relations from Michigan State University and will reside in Lansing.

