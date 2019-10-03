PenFed Credit Union Presents $4,000 Donation to White Bird Clinic

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union's Eugene Service Center today announced it presented a $4,000 donation to White Bird Clinic, a nonprofit organization that provides affordable and friendly medical care to indigent, homeless, low-income, and otherwise marginalized populations, such as community members who are employed but uninsured or underinsured.

"White Bird Clinic's reputation in the community is unparalled, and they fill a critical gap with the medical and mental health services they provide to underserved populations in Lane County," said PenFed's Senior Vice President of Operations Chris Martin, who manages the Eugene Service Center. "On behalf of all PenFed employees, we want to thank all of them for all they do to support our community."

White Bird Clinic has been giving back to the Eugene community since 1970, and offers a wide range of programs and services that are committed to providing client-centered and humanistic approaches to human services. Their highly qualified medical, mental health, and behavioral health professionals strive to meet each person where they are at and empower them to regain control of their own well-being.

For the check presentation, PenFed employees visited White Bird Clinic's new dental office construction site located at 1415 Pearl Street in Eugene. During the visit, employees met with White Bird staff, including Crisis Office Manager Loretta McNally. The group touring the clinic learned that once completed, the office will have 12 dental chairs and allow increased dental care access for families.

"White Bird Clinic depends upon partners like PenFed Credit Union in order to respond to critical needs. PenFed's generous support allows White Bird to do more for our community's most vulnerable members," said White Bird Clinic Executive Coordinator Chris Hecht.

The donation is part of PenFed's commitment to giving over $100,000 to nonprofit organizations in the Eugene area this year, selecting local charities that align with the credit union's core values of giving back and making a difference in the communities PenFed serves.

Since opening the service center in Eugene in 1996, PenFed has supported local veteran and community organizations, and contributed over 2,000 volunteer hours and over $400,000 to charitable organizations throughout Lane County. PenFed has grown its Eugene-based workforce by 23% over the past decade and provides training at the entry level to increase skills for career growth.

About PenFed Credit Union

Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 1.8 million members worldwide with $24.5 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penfed-credit-union-presents-4-000-donation-to-white-bird-clinic-300930850.html

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union