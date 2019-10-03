+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
03.10.2019 19:42:00

PenFed Credit Union Presents $4,000 Donation to White Bird Clinic

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union's Eugene Service Center today announced it presented a $4,000 donation to White Bird Clinic, a nonprofit organization that provides affordable and friendly medical care to indigent, homeless, low-income, and otherwise marginalized populations, such as community members who are employed but uninsured or underinsured.

PenFed Credit Union employees present a $4,000 donation check to White Bird Clinic staff at their new dental clinic construction site at 1415 Pearl Street, Eugene, Oregon.

"White Bird Clinic's reputation in the community is unparalled, and they fill a critical gap with the medical and mental health services they provide to underserved populations in Lane County," said PenFed's Senior Vice President of Operations Chris Martin, who manages the Eugene Service Center. "On behalf of all PenFed employees, we want to thank all of them for all they do to support our community."

White Bird Clinic has been giving back to the Eugene community since 1970, and offers a wide range of programs and services that are committed to providing client-centered and humanistic approaches to human services. Their highly qualified medical, mental health, and behavioral health professionals strive to meet each person where they are at and empower them to regain control of their own well-being.

For the check presentation, PenFed employees visited White Bird Clinic's new dental office construction site located at 1415 Pearl Street in Eugene. During the visit, employees met with White Bird staff, including Crisis Office Manager Loretta McNally. The group touring the clinic learned that once completed, the office will have 12 dental chairs and allow increased dental care access for families.

"White Bird Clinic depends upon partners like PenFed Credit Union in order to respond to critical needs. PenFed's generous support allows White Bird to do more for our community's most vulnerable members," said White Bird Clinic Executive Coordinator Chris Hecht.

The donation is part of PenFed's commitment to giving over $100,000 to nonprofit organizations in the Eugene area this year, selecting local charities that align with the credit union's core values of giving back and making a difference in the communities PenFed serves.

Since opening the service center in Eugene in 1996, PenFed has supported local veteran and community organizations, and contributed over 2,000 volunteer hours and over $400,000 to charitable organizations throughout Lane County. PenFed has grown its Eugene-based workforce by 23% over the past decade and provides training at the entry level to increase skills for career growth.

About PenFed Credit Union
Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 1.8 million members worldwide with $24.5 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services with members' interests always in mind. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

 

PENFED logo. (PRNewsFoto/PENFED)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penfed-credit-union-presents-4-000-donation-to-white-bird-clinic-300930850.html

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

08:34
Weekly-Hits: Weltbörsen & Beyond Meat
02.10.19
Gold nach schwachen US-Konjunkturdaten im Aufwind
02.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Netflix Inc
02.10.19
7% p.a. auf Stadler Rail, Sika, Georg Fischer in CHF | 69% Barriere | 15 Monate Laufzeit | Jetzt in Zeichnung
01.10.19
Vontobel: VW trotz Dieselskandal solide unterwegs
30.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.09.19
Schroders: Werden Elektroautos zu grossen Verlusten führen - oder riesige Gewinne einfahren?
24.09.19
Schroders: Der Reiz von Dollar-Unternehmensanleihen für internationale Anleger
12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple & Co.: Auktion für beschlagnahmte digitale Assets
Wall Street letztlich tief im Minus -- SMI kräftig gefallen -- DAX geht unter 12'000er Marke in Feiertagspause -- Asiens Börsen schliessen leichter
Ehemalige BMW- und Faraday-Manager mit neuem Konzept bei E-Auto-Startup Canoo
Tesla-Aktie tiefrot: Auslieferungsrekord überzeugt Anleger nicht
Nestlé schliesst Verkauf von Nestlé Skin Health ab
Leclanché-Aktie schiesst hoch: Leclanché liefert Batterien für Bombardier-Züge
SMI beendet Tag kaum bewegt -- DAX im Feiertag -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Sika-Aktie im Aufwind: Sika legt die eigene Messlatte noch etwas höher
September 2019: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe im vergangenen Monat
Facebook-Aktie gibt ab: Facebooks Libra-Partner bekommen kalte Füsse

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI beendet Tag kaum bewegt -- DAX im Feiertag -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kam am Donnerstag kaum vom Fleck. Am deutschen Markt wird am Donnerstag feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt. In den USA kommt es zu einer Stabilisierung. Japan und Hongkong fanden keine einheitliche Richtung, während an der Börse in China feiertagsbedingt kein Handel stattfand.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB