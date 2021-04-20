 PenFed Credit Union Announces Record Quarterly Mortgage and Consumer Lending Volume | 20.04.21 | finanzen.ch
SMI 11’079 -1.2%  SPI 14’252 -1.0%  Dow 33’821 -0.8%  DAX 15’130 -1.6%  Euro 1.1020 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’940 -2.0%  Gold 1’778 0.4%  Bitcoin 52’147 2.3%  Dollar 0.9155 0.0%  Öl 66.3 -1.3% 

20.04.2021 22:48:00

PenFed Credit Union Announces Record Quarterly Mortgage and Consumer Lending Volume

TYSONS, Va., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PenFed Credit Union, the nation's second largest federal credit union, today released financials highlighting the strongest quarter in the institution's 86-year history. In first-quarter 2021, PenFed originated a record $3.00 billion in mortgage loans and a record $2.29 billion in consumer loans. Consumer loans include auto loans, credit cards, personal loans and refinanced student loans.

PENFED logo (PRNewsfoto/PenFed Credit Union)

"Helping our 2.2 million members do better financially is how we measure success," said PenFed President and CEO James Schenck. "Making $5.3 billion worth of loan originations in the first quarter is the result of PenFed's value proposition of great rates for everyone, inspired leadership within our mortgage and consumer lending teams, and the dedication to member service of the 3,000 financial professionals who power PenFed forward."

Among PenFed's highlights in first-quarter 2021:

  • PenFed surpassed $27 billion in assets.
     
  • Membership grew to over 2.2 million.
     
  • The mortgage division originated $3.00 billion, a PenFed quarterly record. This represents 127% growth over 2020.
     
  • The consumer lending division originated $2.29 billion, a PenFed quarterly record. This represents 40% growth over 2020.
     
  • PenFed credit cards had their strongest quarter ever with over $1 billion of new money.
     
  • Home equity origination volume was $251 million.

"In addition to accomplishing these key business milestones, PenFed is proud to have donated nearly $1 million to charitable organizations during our first quarter of 2021," Schenck concluded. "As we continue to grow, we will continue to give back to the communities where our members and employees live and serve."

About PenFed Credit Union
Established in 1935, Pentagon Federal Credit Union (PenFed) is America's second-largest federal credit union, serving 2.2 million members worldwide with $27 billion in assets. PenFed Credit Union offers market-leading certificates, checking, credit cards, personal loans, mortgages, auto loans, student loans, and a wide range of other financial services. Our mission is to empower members of our community to achieve their financial well-being. PenFed Credit Union is federally insured by the NCUA and is an Equal Housing Lender. To learn more about PenFed Credit Union, visit PenFed.org, like us on Facebook and follow us @PenFed on Twitter. Interested in working for PenFed? Check us out on LinkedIn. We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity Employer.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/penfed-credit-union-announces-record-quarterly-mortgage-and-consumer-lending-volume-301273158.html

SOURCE PenFed Credit Union

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

16:04 Vontobel: Börsenplatz Zürich: Givaudan nach Zahlen - der Duft des Erfolgs?
15:59 Lyxor: A Matter of Degrees: Aligning ESG Strategies with the Paris Agreement
15:51 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12:31 Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV
12:17 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 15.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf UBS Group AG, Temenos AG, Softwareone Holding AG
08:03 SMI muss Dividendenabschläge verdauen
19.04.21 Marktüberblick: Autowerte haussieren
16.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 12.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf AMS, Logitech
mehr

https://youtu.be/A-YYsEdYVR

IDie Kurse kennen nach wie vor nur eine Richtung- nach oben. Von welchen Nachrichten der Schweizer Aktienmarkt profitieren könnte, um ebenfalls neue Rekordstände zu erreichen, erfahren Sie im Marktupdate mit Georg Zimmermann bei BX Swiss TV.

Marktupdate 20. April 21: Bringt die Berichtssaison das SMI Rekordhoch? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zur Rose beschleunigt zum Jahresauftakt das Wachstum - Aktie gibt nach
Bloomberg traut dem Bitcoin 2021 400'000 US-Dollar zu
Kritik an Wasserstoffwirtschaft bringt Aktien von Plug Power, Ballard & Co. unter Druck
Moderna-Aktie knickt ein: Moderna lieferte lediglich ein Fünftel der angekündigten Impfdosen
Relief Therapeutics kommentiert Streitigkeiten mit Partner NeuroRx - Aktie sackt ab
Credit Suisse-Aktie gibt ab: CS mit Greensill- und Archegos Klage von US-Pensionskasse konfrontiert
Zwei Tote bei Unfall mit vermutlich fahrerlosem Tesla - Tesla-Aktie unter Druck
Verluste an den US-Börsen -- SMI geht schwächer aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst nach neuem Rekordhoch im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Credit Suisse trennt sich nach Archegos-Debakel von weiteren Managern - CS-Aktie verliert deutlich
Harley-Davidson-Aktie schiesst hoch: Harley-Davidson kündigt rechtliche Schritte gegen EU-Zölle an

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit