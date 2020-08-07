Pendry Residences Natirar to Offer Delos' Home Wellness Intelligence Technology

PEAPACK and GLADSTONE, N.J., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pendry Residences Natirar, a new luxury offering by Montage, today announced a collaboration with Delos™, the world's leading wellness and real estate technology company, to integrate Delos' leading home wellness intelligence network designed exclusively for luxury homes into the luxury residences coming to the rolling hills of Somerset County, New Jersey, an hour outside of New York City. The limited collection of fully serviced private Farm Villa residences will feature DARWIN Premier, Delos' most exclusive offering that combines products, features, technologies, and services to create and maintain indoor environmental conditions that are designed to enhance health, well-being, and performance. The inclusion of the DARWIN system will apply best practices in design and construction with evidence-based health and wellness interventions, becoming the first residential community in the Northeastern United States to incorporate it as a base package.

The strategic collaboration between Pendry Residences Natirar and Delos delivers an innovative and unique comprehensive health and wellness living lifestyle into the residential experience. The DARWIN Premier technology optimizes well-being by:



Monitoring air quality and temperature, mitigating environmental concerns within the home environment by reducing indoor contaminants that negatively affect respiratory, cardiovascular, immune and cognitive health.

Ensuring cleaner, better tasting water through the DARWIN Water Filtration System.

Providing circadian lighting that mimics the patterns of the sun to restore residents' natural circadian rhythms.

Creating spaces that help reduce stress, regulate energy levels, promote mindful living and improve sleep quality.

"By working with Delos to integrate DARWIN Premier, Pendry Residences Natirar are furthering our commitment to exceptional residential experiences, especially within the wellness space," says Tina Necrason, executive vice president, residential, Montage International. "We are truly offering residents the most optimal connection to outdoor living and wellness management with modern design spaces and residential amenities that inspire the ultimate indoor-outdoor experience. In the current climate, it's never been more important to create a home that benefits owners mental health and well-being and we foresee this being a necessity for buyers more now than ever."

"From years of experience and extensive research, we know that our indoor environments can impact physical, emotional and cognitive health outcomes," said Delos Founder and CEO Paul Scialla. "Through the integration of DARWIN Premier, Pendry Residences Natirar have demonstrated a commitment to the health, well-being and safety of their residents."

Situated on 90 acres of pastoral grounds and featuring a sustainable 12-acre farm, Pendry Natirar, opening in early 2022, will redesign and reinvigorate the historic Tudor-style Natirar mansion estate to create a modern-day manor that will feature 66 guestrooms and suites, along with a limited collection of 24-fully serviced private Estate and Farm Villa residences ranging in size from 2,900 square feet to more than 3,600 square feet.

Thoughtfully designed into the landscape, the private residences celebrate contemporary style in a sophisticated atmosphere with intentionally curated materials and details that frame the seasonal beauty surrounding the property. Set within a private enclave named Abby Road, The Estate Villa Residences will offer a semi-custom home building experience with abundant living spaces, expansive views, and options to personalize selections and home configurations. The Farm Villa Residences encompass a true, private Agrihood—including a working farm as the backdrop – providing owners with the ability to immerse themselves in a community focused on sustainable living, wellness and connection to nature; all accompanied by the personalized services and amenities of Pendry Natirar.

Homeowners will have access to a full-service Spa Pendry including an extensive health and wellness programming, fitness center, swimming pool and tennis courts, and a variety of classic and unique outdoor activities to be discovered throughout the property.

"Pendry Natirar will be set among scenic trails and pathways groomed for hiking, biking and horseback riding surrounded by 400 acres of protected land along the north branch of the Raritan River," says Robert Wojtowicz, founder, Natirar. "By blending this unparalleled setting with the Delos technology and all that Pendry Natirar has to offer – we are truly affording the ultimate amenities and experience in luxury and wellness real estate."

The highly-anticipated Pendry Residences Natirar construction commenced in May 2020 with expected completion of the first phase of residences by the end of this year. Now pre-selling select Residences from the low $2 millions.

Montage International has plans to expand its partnership with Delos; announcement and more details to follow.

For more information about Pendry Residences Natirar, please visit http://www.pendryresidencesnatirar.com/. For more information about Delos, please visit http://www.delos.com.

About Pendry Residences

Pendry Residences is a bespoke collection of private, whole ownership residential offerings at select Pendry Hotels & Resorts, a new luxury hospitality brand from Montage International. Pendry combines inspired design with a celebration of culture and authentic service. Created for discerning homeowners, each residential offering infuses a unique perspective on contemporary style that blends with the arts and local community. The Pendry Residences portfolio under development includes: West Hollywood, California; Natirar, New Jersey; La Quinta, California; and Park City, Utah. For additional information on residential opportunities, please visit http://www.pendry.com/residences and http://www.distinctlivinghome.com.

About Pendry Hotels & Resorts

Pendry Hotels & Resorts is a new luxury hospitality brand from Montage International. Pendry combines inspired design with a celebration of culture and authentic service tailored to today's cultured world traveler. Founders Alan J. Fuerstman and Michael Fuerstman's well-seasoned experience in the hospitality industry serves as the foundation for the brand. Each property is injected with a unique perspective on contemporary style, and an emphasis on the arts and local community in the city it calls home. The portfolio of hotels includes Pendry San Diego and Sagamore Pendry Baltimore. Opening in 2020 is Pendry West Hollywood, opening in 2021 is Pendry Manhattan West and Pendry Park City, opening in 2022 is Pendry La Quinta, Pendry Natirar, and Pendry Washington D.C. – The Wharf. Pendry Hotels & Resorts is a member of Preferred Hotels & Resorts. For more information on Pendry Hotels & Resorts, follow @pendryhotels or visit http://www.pendry.com.

About Natirar

Natirar is one of the country's most idyllic country retreats, formerly owned by the King of Morocco, and set on a 500-acre estate in New Jersey's Somerset Hills. It is a public private partnership between Somerset County and Robert Wojtowicz, Natirar's founder. In 2017, a comprehensive renovation to the historic Natirar Mansion was completed, including restoration to the 1912 Tudor and the addition of a new Grand Ballroom, ideal for galas, weddings and exclusive meetings. Natirar already boasts one of the region's most acclaimed restaurants, Ninety Acres, built in the estate's restored carriage house, which includes a cooking school, a private club and a 12-acre farm. Secluded, yet easily accessible, the Natirar estate is less than an hour from New York City, 90 minutes from Philadelphia and 30 minutes from Newark Liberty International Airport.

SOURCE Pendry Residences