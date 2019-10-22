+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
22.10.2019 19:16:00

Pembrook Provides $5.75 MM Preferred Equity Financing for 1025 Old Country Road Office Property in Westbury, NY

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pembrook Capital Management LLC ("Pembrook") announced the closing of a $5.75 million preferred equity investment to recapitalize 1025 Old Country Road, a 200,000-square-foot office building and colocation/data center facility in Westbury, New York. 

The preferred equity investment complements a first mortgage loan that the borrower has secured from a local commercial bank. The borrower intends to make an additional equity investment in the building and use the entire new financing package to refinance the current mortgage loan and buy out the majority partner as well as embark on a major infrastructure, capital improvement and expansion program at the property.

"We're pleased to have designed a customized preferred equity financing solution that supports the sponsor's vision for this asset," said Stuart J. Boesky, CEO of Pembrook.  "Demand at 1025 Old Country Road has grown because of its direct connectivity to numerous transatlantic fiber optic cables.  As a result, it's considered one of the most connected properties on Long Island with nearly a dozen cable network carriers and service providers already in the building."

1025 Old Country Road is a multifaceted property offering commercial office space and a colocation/data center with a multi-million-dollar investment in critical telecommunication infrastructure such as 24/7 redundant AC and DC power, backup generators, enhanced security and HVAC systems.  This infrastructure makes 1025 one of the most connected buildings in the entire Long Island market for network telecommunication companies to "co-locate" and connect to the rest of the world.   

About Pembrook Capital Management, LLC

Founded in 2006 by Stuart J. Boesky, Pembrook Capital Management invests in a variety of commercial real estate with a core emphasis on impact investing and affordable housing across the country.  This firm's strategy involves commercial real estate debt, including first mortgages, mezzanine, bridge loans, note financings, and preferred equity.  http://www.pembrookgroup.com/

Media Contact
Great Ink Communications, (212) 741-2977
Tom Nolan (227792@email4pr.com)
Eric Waters (227792@email4pr.com)

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pembrook-provides-5-75-mm-preferred-equity-financing-for-1025-old-country-road-office-property-in-westbury-ny-300943234.html

SOURCE Pembrook Capital Management

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

14:00
Positive Marktstimmung lastet auf Gold
13:45
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
10:37
Vontobel: derimail - Unsere aktuellen Multi BRCs mit Partizipation
10:09
SMI verharrt unterhalb der 10.000er-Marke
21.10.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Basilea Pharmaceutica AG
21.10.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
17.10.19
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

16:53
Schroders: Wie lassen sich die Auswirkungen geopolitischer Ereignisse auf den Markt messen?
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie der Handelskrieg die BRIC-Länder schwächt
18.10.19
Schroders: Wie lange werden Sie leben und was bedeutet das für Ihre Anlagen?
mehr
Auf und Ab nach Brexit-Deal und Quartalszahlen | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

PIM Gold ist pleite: Was passiert mit dem Gold der Anleger?
Novartis-Aktie klettert ins Plus - Novartis bleibt auf Wachstumskurs und erhöht erneut den Ausblick
Wirecard und Tesla bekommen ihr Fett weg - Hedgefondmanagerin geht short
UBS mit deutlichem Gewinnrückgang im dritten Quartal - UBS-Aktie gibt Gewinne ab
Krypto-Rubel: Russland ist sich über digitale Nationalwährung unschlüssig
So verhält sich der Verkaufspreis zum Gewinn bei Apples neuestem Highend-Smartphone
Roche erreicht in Phase-III-Studie mit Tecentriq-Kombination gesteckte Ziele
Implenia-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Einigung mit Grossaktionär Max Rössler - Veraison verkauft Anteile
SMI letztlich fester -- US-Börsen schliessen freundlich -- DAX endet im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost beenden Handel mit grünen Vorzeichen
Das hält die Zukunft für den Palladiumpreis nach dem Rekordhoch bereit

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI letztlich fester -- DAX beendet den Handel kaum verändert -- Börsen in Fernost schliessen fester
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt stand die Bilanzsaison im Fokus. In Deutschland zeigte sich der DAX zurückhaltend. Die Wall Street präsentiert sich am Dienstag kaum verändert. In Asien kamen Anleger allmählich aus der Deckung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB